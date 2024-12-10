4 scents mice hate - experts explain how to use them to ward off unwanted houseguests

Have you heard the scratch of tiny claws on floorboards? Or noticed knawed furniture or even little droppings. No one wants to come home to these tell-tale signs of mice squatting in your home, but there are some scents you can use to deter mice.

During the winter months, mice attempt to enter our homes in search of food, warmth, and shelter. But an unwelcome houseguest has us all searching for methods to keep mice out of the house .

Using scents that mice hate can be one of the best methods to ward of unwanted pests, as they have sensitive noses. Here are few of the scents they can't stand and how to use them around your house.

1. Peppermint oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peppermint may be a smell that wakes you up , but mice hate it.

‘Mice hate smells like peppermint because they find the strong, sharp smell of peppermint overwhelming and irritating to their sensitive olfactory senses and peppermint can mask other scents mice rely on to find food and nesting areas,’ explains. Iliyan Andreev, a pest control specialist at Fantastic Services .

To use peppermint oil is simple. All you need to do is: ‘soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them near entry points, cracks, vents, or areas where mice have been active and reapply every 1–2 weeks, as the scent wears off over time. Peppermint oil can also be diluted with water and sprayed in key areas,’ says Iliyan.

2. White vinegar

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

One thing I’ve learned from Ideal Home is that vinegar is an important ingredient in any cleaning caddy. Not only can vinegar be used for cleaning , it’s also a natural mouse repellent.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Vinegar also has a very strong, acidic smell that is unpleasant to mice and can irritate their respiratory system. Mice steer clear of environments with sharp, sour smells,’ says Iliyan.

When using vinegar, Iliyan recommends mixing: ‘equal parts white vinegar and water and spray it near entry points, garbage bins, or potential nesting areas.’

3. Clove oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clove oil has a spicy, warm and slightly bitter smell. It’s a scent we associate with Christmas, but it doesn’t quite get mice feeling as festive. The strong scent of clove oil irritates the nose and tastebuds of mice, naturally repelling them.

'You could soak cotton wool balls in a strong-smelling substance, and place these in areas where you have seen evidence of mice. For a broader solution, mix 10 to 15 drops of the substance with water in a spray bottle. Spray this around the home which could attract mice or other rodents, such as cracks or holes in walls and near entry points like garage doors, doorways and windows,’ says Daniel Baldwin, Board Certified Entomologist at Hawx Pest Control .

Handcraft Blends Clove Essential Oil - Huge 118 Ml - 100% Pure and Natural - Premium Grade With Glass Dropper £7.64 at Amazon

4. Garlic

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

It turns out Garlic is not only effective against vampires, but mice don’t like the scent either. Garlic is already strong smelling to humans and it’s very overpowering for mice - it can even make them feel disoriented, and they find the oil irritating.

‘Due to their strong, pungent smell, whole cloves or cotton balls soaked in garlic oil are great for repelling mice. Simply place these near any entry points or loose flooring you may have,’ says Sam.

Gya Labs Garlic Essential Oil £9.99 at Amazon

‘It’s worth noting that using strong smells around the home may only be a temporary solution to a wider problem when it comes to a mouse infestation. If you know you have mice in your home, you should try using strong scents alongside other pest control methods for the best results,’ says Daniel.

If you are concerned about mice in your home, it’s worth speaking to a British Pest Control Association (BPCA) accredited pest control for advice.