Beer is a surprising but effective cleaning product recommended by experts – 5 ways you can use it

We’re always up for a good and effective cleaning hack. And in our quest for the best ones, we come across some surprising methods and cleaning products. The latest? Beer. Yes, that’s right. It turns out that your after-work pint can be used as a multifunctional stain remover. And if you’re wondering what to clean with beer, we’re a step ahead of you.

The effectiveness of this boozy but natural cleaning hack can be credited to its natural acidity, similar to that of distilled vinegar – which coincidentally also makes for a great cleaning product and stain remover.

So if you find yourself out of your go-to cleaning solution and have a bottle of beer to hand, this is what you can tackle with it, as recommended by cleaning experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

What to clean with beer

If you’re after some simple cleaning tips that will change your life, then you’ve come to the right place. What could be simpler than taking out a bottle or a can of beer out of the fridge and pouring it on a stain to get rid of it?

1. Tea stains from cups

Pesky tea stains are notoriously difficult to remove from tea cups and mugs. But the good news is that if you have some beer handy, then this magical golden liquid can get rid of those for you.

‘Beer can be effective for removing tea stains from inside mugs and tea cups because of the carbonation and acidity of this beverage,’ explains Petya Holevich, Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning expert and supervisor.

‘All you'll need to do is pour a small amount of the liquid into the stained mug or cup, let it sit for a few minutes and scrub gently with a sponge or brush before rinsing it thoroughly. This method can generally help lift stubborn tea stains from almost any ceramic or porcelain surface.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

2. Tea stains from fabric

As a liquid, beer is one of the best cleaning products for stains inflicted on fabrics and carpets. So if you happen to spill some tea (or even coffee) on your cream rug or your top, then applying some beer can solve all your troubles.

‘Beer is surprisingly good at removing tea stains, however, if you’re using it on carpet or fabric, you’ll need to rinse the beer out to remove the yellowy colour and boozy smell and to make sure there’s no sticky residue left behind,’ says Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk. ‘Water with a splash of mild dish soap is good for this.’

Petya adds, ‘The carbonation and acidity in this beverage help to break down the tannins in tea, making it easier to lift the stain.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

3. Rust from metal

If you’re wondering how to clean rust off metal, then you’ve found your answer. Yep, you guessed it – beer.

‘Thanks to its acidity, beer can also be used to remove rust from metal,’ Sarah confirms.

4. Tarnish from gold

And while we’re at metals, another thing that beer can clean and make look brand new is gold as the beverage lifts any tarnishes from the likes of gold jewellery, leaving it polished and sparkling.

‘If you’re cleaning your gold necklaces and rings with beer, go for a light-coloured beer to ensure there’s no staining,’ Sarah advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

5. Grass stains

‘It's also effective for removing grass stains from clothing or other fabric surfaces,’ Petya says.

So if your little one comes home from football practice with shorts covered in grass stains, now you know what to reach for to get rid of those.

FAQ

Can you use any type of beer to clean?

'Some cleaning enthusiasts and experts have suggested that lighter beers, such as pale ales or lagers, are better for cleaning purposes because they have lower sugar and hop content, which can potentially minimise the presence of residue or stickiness after cleaning,' Petya says. 'Also, non-alcoholic beers can be used effectively for cleaning purposes as well, but ultimately, the specific type of beer to use should depend on a person's preferences and what they have at hand at the moment. I'd say generally lighter varieties are more often recommended for cleaning tasks.'

