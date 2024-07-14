Will vacuuming get rid of carpet beetles? Pest experts reveal 6 ways to maximise your vacuum's effectiveness

Carpet beetles are pesky little critters that may be wreaking havoc in your home, creating small holes in your furniture and causing damage to carpets. Thankfully, they're not harmful; just a tad frustrating to deal with. As such, many people may question whether vacuuming can help get rid of carpet beetles.

This often goes without saying, but the best vacuum cleaners are those with exceptional suction power and the ability to effectively pick up dirt, debris, and more. If you suspect you've got an infestation at hand, you can luckily use a vacuum to get rid of carpet beetles.

'Vacuuming carpet beetles can help to tackle an infestation, but it's important to use the right techniques and follow up with washing and insecticide to treat the entire beetle lifecycle,' begins Dr Jonathan Kirby, pest expert at NOPE!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to effectively use a vacuum to get rid of carpet beetles

To maximise the effectiveness of vacuuming to help manage the spread of carpet beetles inside your home, experts recommend the following practices.

1. Vacuum regularly

If you're dealing with a carpet beetle infestation, then you must increase how often you're vacuuming. 'Carpet beetle eggs and larvae often hide in carpet fibres, furniture, and baseboards,' explains Iliyan Andreev, pest control specialist at Fantastic Services. 'Regular vacuuming can help remove these before they develop into adults, breaking the life cycle of the beetles.

Not only is it important to regularly clean your carpet, but also that you're vacuuming frequently in areas where carpet beetles are more likely to thrive, such as under furniture and cleaning along skirting boards.

For added security, it could even be wise to pair your vacuuming efforts with the best steam cleaner to really flush out these pests.

(Image credit: Hoover UK)

2. Vacuum with the right technique

On top of vacuuming more frequently, employing the right technique will also work wonders in increasing effectiveness.

'When vacuuming your carpet, first go against the "nap", or the direction of the fibres. This will reveal any concealed dirt, beetles, larvae and eggs, which you can go over in the opposite direction to remove,' advises Dr Jonathan.

'For a really thorough clean, you should also vacuum under the carpet.'

3. Utilise attachments

One of the biggest vacuuming mistakes many people make is failing to utilise the right vacuum attachment for the job; even more so if you're trying to effectively clean those hard-to-reach areas where carpet beetles are more likely to hide away.

'Use different vacuum attachments to reach all areas, including upholstery, curtains, and vents,' advises Iliyan. To add, Dr Jonathan recommends using an upholstery cleaning attachment to vacuum along the edge of your carpets.

(Image credit: Shark)

4. Invest in a vacuum with a HEPA filter

Not only are HEPA filters effective if you're attempting to help allergies by vacuuming, but they also work great for getting rid of carpet beetles.

'One of my top recommendations is investing in a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter,' advises Anh Nguyen, founder of Print My Rugs. 'In our showroom, we use HEPA-equipped vacuums exclusively, and they've proven invaluable in maintaining the pristine condition of our bespoke carpets.'

5. Vacuum upholstery and curtains

Despite their name, carpet beetles don't just hide in carpets but also in other fabrics and materials around your home. This means that not only do you need to focus on cleaning the carpet, but also on ensuring you're keeping on top of frequently cleaning curtains and even cleaning your sofa if its material is more vulnerable to pests.

'These little pests don't just stick to your rugs and carpets. I've seen them make themselves at home in all sorts of places around the house,' says Anh. 'Curtains, throw pillows, even that cosy blanket you love to curl up with on the couch—if it's made from natural fibres, carpet beetles might see it as a potential feast.'

'Wash any fabrics that may have been in contact with the infestation in the washing machine at a high temperature,' advises Dr Jonatahan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Regularly empty the dustbin

When treating a carpet beetle infestation, it's even more crucial that you regularly empty the dustbin and properly dispose of any vacuum bags that may be filled with pests to prevent further infestation.

'Once you've vacuumed, empty the hoover into a plastic bag, seal and dispose of it immediately in an outside bin to avoid the beetles crawling out of any indoor bins and into your home again,' cautions Dr Jonathan.

Our top picks to tackle carpet beetles

FAQs

How do I permanently get rid of carpet beetles?

Although vacuuming can help get rid of carpet beetles, this is just a management measure more than anything and does not guarantee the possibility that they'll come back.

If you want to increase your chances of permanently getting rid of carpet beetles, it's worth using an insecticide to provide barrier protection and deal with any beetles, larvae, or eggs you might have missed the first time round.

'After treatment, avoid vacuuming the room for as long as possible – preferably for seven days – to allow the carpet beetle population time to come into contact with the spray,' advises Dr Jonathan Kirby at NOPE!

In addition, Fantastic Services' Iliyan Andreev suggests, 'You can take preventative measures like storing clothing and fabrics in airtight containers to prevent beetle access - regularly clean and inspect storage areas, including closets and basements. Use mothballs or cedar products in storage areas to deter beetles.'

Following this advice, you can ensure your vacuuming is at its maximum efficiency for removing carpet beetles and help manage infestations for good.