I tried cleaning a wooden chopping board with salt – and I was shocked by the results

It's a game changer

Peppers on wooden chopping board next to stainless steel kitchen sink
(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)
Jullia Joson
By Jullia Joson
published

I tried cleaning a wooden chopping board using lemon and salt, and I was pleasantly surprised at the results.

There's no worse feeling than staining our best chopping board. Cleaning a stained wooden chopping board is often a task that we groan at the sight of. It feels like no amount of scrubbing is going to get rid of that unsightly coloured stain. However, I came across this cleaning hack that may have just changed the game.

layered wooden chopping boards

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Wooden chopping board salt lemon cleaning hack

This hack is so easy you'll be wondering why you didn't think to do it sooner, and even better yet, you probably already have everything you need in your fridge and pantry.

Cleaning wooden chopping board with salt and lemon

(Image credit: Future)

What you'll need

  • Lemon, sliced in half
  • Salt (we used rock salt)
  • Your stained wooden chopping board

Instructions

Grab your wooden chopping board of choice and sprinkle salt (I used rock salt due to it being thicker, but I'm sure any salt would work for this trick if you're in a pinch) all over the surface of the stained area.

Cleaning wooden chopping board with salt and lemon

(Image credit: Future)

Afterwards, squeeze the half lemon over the salt you sprinkled over the chopping board. I was pretty generous with this, ensuring that the area I initially salted was covered in lemon juice.

I then used half of the lemon to rub the salt and juice into the chopping board. I used firm, circular motions to make sure that we were really getting into the cracks of the wooden board (because that's where the stains love to sit!)

Cleaning wooden chopping board with salt and lemon

(Image credit: Future)

The final step of the hack just involves your standard use of washing-up liquid and a sponge. I used the Ecover washing-up liquid, which is only £1.50 on Amazon (opens in new tab). I squeezed a little bit onto a scouring pad and scrubbed the wooden chopping board clean, mimicking the same circular motions I used earlier on with the lemon and salt.

Clean wooden chopping board

(Image credit: Future)

My wooden chopping board which was once stained red from cutting tomatoes and all sorts now looked brand new! I couldn't believe how effective the method was at getting rid of stains, and it was super easy too.

Clean wooden chopping board next to well of salt and lemon

(Image credit: Future)

I'll definitely be adding this one to my roster of cleaning hacks and will be recommending this forward.

Do you have a stained wooden chopping board that needs saving? This hack might just do the trick.

Jullia Joson
Jullia Joson
Junior Writer

Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration. 

Latest