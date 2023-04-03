I tried cleaning a wooden chopping board with salt – and I was shocked by the results

I tried cleaning a wooden chopping board using lemon and salt, and I was pleasantly surprised at the results.

There's no worse feeling than staining our best chopping board. Cleaning a stained wooden chopping board is often a task that we groan at the sight of. It feels like no amount of scrubbing is going to get rid of that unsightly coloured stain. However, I came across this cleaning hack that may have just changed the game.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Wooden chopping board salt lemon cleaning hack

This hack is so easy you'll be wondering why you didn't think to do it sooner, and even better yet, you probably already have everything you need in your fridge and pantry.

(Image credit: Future)

What you'll need

Lemon, sliced in half

Salt (we used rock salt)

Your stained wooden chopping board

Instructions

Grab your wooden chopping board of choice and sprinkle salt (I used rock salt due to it being thicker, but I'm sure any salt would work for this trick if you're in a pinch) all over the surface of the stained area.

(Image credit: Future)

Afterwards, squeeze the half lemon over the salt you sprinkled over the chopping board. I was pretty generous with this, ensuring that the area I initially salted was covered in lemon juice.

I then used half of the lemon to rub the salt and juice into the chopping board. I used firm, circular motions to make sure that we were really getting into the cracks of the wooden board (because that's where the stains love to sit!)

(Image credit: Future)

The final step of the hack just involves your standard use of washing-up liquid and a sponge. I used the Ecover washing-up liquid, which is only £1.50 on Amazon (opens in new tab). I squeezed a little bit onto a scouring pad and scrubbed the wooden chopping board clean, mimicking the same circular motions I used earlier on with the lemon and salt.

(Image credit: Future)

My wooden chopping board which was once stained red from cutting tomatoes and all sorts now looked brand new! I couldn't believe how effective the method was at getting rid of stains, and it was super easy too.

(Image credit: Future)

I'll definitely be adding this one to my roster of cleaning hacks and will be recommending this forward.

Do you have a stained wooden chopping board that needs saving? This hack might just do the trick.