7 simple ways to make your portable air conditioner more efficient and avoid wasting energy

When we just have the odd day of hot weather, you might not pay too much attention to how much energy your appliances uses. But considering we're seeing a prolonged hot spell in the UK right now, how much energy your portable air conditioner uses will be more of a concern.

And so it makes sense to ensure you are using your portable air conditioner in the most energy efficient way possible, as well as fostering an environment where it doesn't have to work as hard to cool your space.

'There are a number of simple steps people can take to get the most from their cooling appliances, and just as importantly, some common mistakes that can reduce efficiency and lead to unnecessary energy use,' says Ciaran Murphy, CEO of Dimplex. 'By making a few smart adjustments, households can stay cool and comfortable throughout the summer while getting the best value from their appliances.'

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1. Keep the heat out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, the most important part of using your portable air conditioner more efficiently is making sure you have it well sealed when venting it outside.

While there are plenty of ways you can make a portable air conditioner seal look more attractive, it's key that they are fitted and installed well in order to keep as much hot air out of the room as possible, while keeping the cool air in.

'The most important thing is to stop cool air escaping,' explains Jamie Hillard, Gas Safe and F-Gas registered engineer at Heatable.co.uk . 'Keep windows and doors closed, draw curtains or blinds before the room heats up, and seal any gaps around the exhaust hose’s window kit. A poorly sealed window forces the air conditioner to work continuously against incoming warm air.'

2. Focus on cooling a single room

Following on from keeping the hot air out, it's important that you keep the internal door of the room you are trying to cool shut while your portable air conditioner is in use.

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After all, a key factor of choosing the right portable air conditioner for your home is to buy a correctly powered unit for the room size you are trying to cool. For example, this 7000 BTU model from ElectriQ at Appliances Direct is only suitable for rooms up to 20m2, where the 14,000 BTU version can cool rooms up to 38m2.

'Portable air conditioners should also be correctly sized for the room, as an undersized model may operate constantly without ever reaching the desired temperature,' says Jamie.

3. Set a realistic target temperature

Setting your portable air con's target temperature too low means it works harder and longer, using more energy (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

On a hot day, you might be tempted to whack your portable air conditioner's target temperature to the lowest possible setting in the hopes that it will provide quicker relief. However, this is definitely not the most efficient way to use your appliance.

'Setting a portable air conditioner to 16°C won't cool the room any faster than setting it to 22 or 23°C,' explains Rhys Powell, Director of Operations at WarmZilla. 'It simply tells the unit to keep running for longer in an attempt to reach a much lower temperature.

'Aiming for around 22 to 24°C provides a comfortable indoor environment while allowing the compressor to cycle on and off instead of running continuously. If your unit has an eco mode or sleep mode, they're also worth using because they automatically adjust performance once the room has cooled, rather than operating at full power all the time.'

4. Position with airflow in mind

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

Where you position your portable air conditioner will also affect how efficiently it runs.

'Position the unit close to the window so the exhaust hose remains as short and straight as possible, while leaving enough space around the air intake for good airflow,' says Jamie. 'Avoid placing it in direct sunlight or next to heat-producing appliances.'

Check the manufacturer instructions for airflow requirements for your specific appliance. It's usually around 50cm.

5. Complement it with a fan

Teaming your portable air conditioner with one of the best fans is a good way to boost it's effectiveness, in an energy efficient way.

'Fans are inexpensive to run and can help circulate cool air more effectively,' says Ciaran. 'Using fans alongside a portable air conditioner can improve comfort without needing to lower the thermostat further.'

6. Be tactical about when you use it

Pop your air con on before it gets too hot, that way you can prevent excessive heat from building up in your room (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

You might not feel like you need to turn your portable air conditioner on until it's uncomfortably hot, but this can mean you're using more energy than you need to. Instead, the experts advise you to be a bit more tactical about when you use it.

'Portable air conditioners are generally more efficient at maintaining a comfortable temperature than dramatically reducing one,' explains Ciaran. 'Turning the unit on earlier can help reduce the effort required later in the day.'

In more practical terms, Rhys says: 'If you know a hot afternoon is coming, switch the unit on before the room reaches its peak temperature and close the windows, curtains and blinds while it's running. That prevents more heat from entering the room so the air conditioner spends less time trying to remove it.'

7. Maintain your appliance properly

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

As with any appliance, if you want it to keep operating at peak efficiency, then you'll need to keep on top of the maintenance.

When it comes to portable air conditioners, this means keeping them dust-free, regularly cleaning the air filter, and emptying any water that may be collected and stored during the use of dehumidifier modes.

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