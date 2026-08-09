Sorry, light blue, interior designers say these are the 3 calming shades the most stylish bedrooms are using instead in 2026 and beyond

If you're looking for a paint colour that will create a calm, soothing bedroom, then blue is a shade that may well be high on your agenda.

The colour of the sky and the ocean, blue's strong connection to the natural world means it's a hue which creates feelings of spaciousness, relaxation, and restfulness; all great qualities in a sleep space.

However, as we move into the last half of 2026 and beyond, there are some shades of the colour that are – to my mind at least – beginning to look a little dated.

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The good news is that interior experts say that there are three subtle tweaks to blue bedroom ideas that can bring this popular shade bang up to date.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Why are blue bedrooms so popular?

But first up, why do our interior experts all agree that blue is such a great choice for a bedroom?

'Blue is one of those colours that the mind and body just respond to,' says Laura Hammett, creative director of interior design studio and homeware brand, Laura Hammett Living, 'and there’s a psychological reason. Blue tones are proven to calm the heart rate and ease the nervous system, perfect for a restful space.'

However, not all blues are created equal, and our interior experts say this is a colour that can require a little know-how to avoid it slipping into feeling cold or stark, as well as to ensure it doesn't feel dated as we begin the slow wind-down towards the end of the year

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These are the subtle tweaks to blue that our interior experts recommend for a stylish and on-trend bedroom in 2026 and beyond.

1. Barely-there-blue

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

If you're considering a pale blue bedroom, our experts advise being wary of icy blue or pastel blue shades, both of which are bedroom colours that can now feel outdated.

Instead, they suggest opting for one of 2026's hottest bedroom colours, a tone we're dubbing 'barely-there-blue', or, as Laura Hammett describes it, 'hazy dove'.

'Barely-there blue is a beautiful choice for bedrooms because it behaves almost like a neutral, but with a subtle freshness that keeps a space feeling light and airy,' explains Sophie Pringle, founder of interior design studio Pringle & Pringle.

'It’s particularly effective in smaller or darker rooms where you want colour, but not weight,' adds Sophie.

'Barely-there-blue is one of those shades that instantly makes a bedroom feel lighter and more restful without overwhelming the space,' agrees Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

How to style

'We like to use these barely-there tones across the whole room, including walls, ceiling and woodwork, to create a soft, enveloping effect,' says Sophie. 'When everything is painted in the same gentle shade, the boundaries of the room blur slightly, which can make the space feel larger and more serene.'

'These softer shades also work beautifully as a backdrop for layered textiles in slightly deeper or contrasting tones, which stops it feeling too flat,' says Sophie.

'Colours like Dulux Heritage’s Light French Grey have a really understated elegance and work beautifully alongside warm neutrals, soft linens and natural wood to create a scheme that feels calm, timeless and easy to live with,' adds Marianne.

2. Seafoam

(Image credit: Lick)

Seafoam or a soft turquoise blue is another great alternative to a more standard, pale or mid-tone blue.

'If you slide towards the green family with some sagey undertones, you introduce that quiet connection to the natural world that makes a space feel instinctively calm and grounding,' explains Laura.

'A soft turquoise brings a real sense of vibrancy and optimism to a bedroom,' says Sophie. 'It has a natural connection to both blue and green, which gives it an uplifting quality while still feeling rooted in nature. When used thoughtfully, it can bring real personality to a space without feeling overwhelming.'

You might also want to consider swapping out a straight blue for a more vibrant shade of turquoise, 'it's a lovely way to introduce a little more personality into a bedroom while still keeping the space feeling fresh and uplifting,' says Marianne.

How to style

'We tend to use turquoise more sparingly or as part of a tonal scheme, either on joinery, panelling, or as a feature wall, and then balance it with more muted, grounding tones elsewhere in the room,' says Sophie.

'Natural materials such as rattan, pale woods and neutral linens work particularly well alongside it, helping to soften its intensity and keep the overall scheme feeling calm and cohesive.'

'I'd soften the look with warm neutrals or accents of ochre, terracotta or natural materials for a space that feels balanced and inviting,' suggests Marianne.

3. Inky or sea blues

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Another way to make blue feel fresh is to avoid pale or mid-tones and go for dark ink or deep sea blues. Why? 'Dark and inky blues are incredibly effective in bedrooms because they create a sense of depth and intimacy,' says Sophie.

And whilst you might think a navy bedroom isn't an option if you have a small bedroom, Sophie disagrees. 'Rather than making a space feel smaller, these deeper tones can actually make a room feel more enveloping and restful, which is exactly what you want in a bedroom,' she says.

'Deep navy and inky blues, such as Slow Swing, are perfect if you're looking to create a bedroom that feels cosy and cocooning,' agrees Marianne. 'They're surprisingly versatile and add real depth to a space.'

'These midnight shades are perfect for busy people who find it hard to switch off at night because they create the ultimate visual cocoon which can help us feel safe, relax and sleep better.'

How to style

'We often use these shades across the whole room for maximum impact - particularly in spaces where you want to create a more dramatic, cocooning atmosphere,' shares Sophie. 'When paired with soft, layered lighting and lighter textiles, navy becomes incredibly sophisticated rather than heavy.'

'Metallic accents, particularly aged brass or soft bronze, also work beautifully against darker blues, adding warmth and subtle contrast without disrupting the overall calmness of the scheme.'

Or, 'pair with crisp white bedding, warm timber furniture and tactile fabrics like linen or velvet to stop the room feeling too dark,' suggests Marianne.

Take note of these subtle tweaks, and you'll be able to create a timeless blue bedroom that feels soothing, restorative, and bang on trend as we look towards 2027.