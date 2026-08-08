Alan Titchmarsh says every garden needs this drought-tolerant plant to keep borders vibrant and colourful even through hot, dry spells

As summers become hotter and dry spells more common, it is no surprise whatsoever that we're all looking for plants that can cope with these exhausting new conditions. As Alan Titchmarsh makes all too clear, though, we can absolutely do this without compromising on colour.

Yes, Alan Titchmarsh is one of those gardening names that has a lot of clout behind it. So, when he says there's a way to make a drought-tolerant garden that still looks pretty and packed full of blooms, you'd best believe we sit up and pay attention!

Speaking in a recent video for Grow For It, the gardening pro sat down to list off all the ways you can help your garden get through those hot months. Perhaps more enticingly, though, he also shared his favourite drought-resistant flowers, and there was one in particular that stood head and shoulders (or petals and stems) above the rest.

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Alan Titchmarsh's drought-tolerant plant of choice

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In the video (which you can watch below), Alan Titchmarsh made a point of encouraging gardeners to embrace Mediterranean-inspired planting with silver foliage and sun-loving perennials.

And, nestled among his recommendations, it was shrubby salvias that stood out as a must-have for adding months of vibrant colour to the garden.

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In the video, Alan describes shrubby salvias as one of the best plants for bringing reliable colour to borders throughout summer. Not only are they loved by bees and other pollinators, but they're also far tougher than many gardeners realise.

"We used to think that they were quite tender, but now they come through most winters in most parts of the country," he explains, which is welcome news for gardeners who may have avoided salvias in the past. Because, thanks to milder winters in many parts of the UK and the availability of hardier varieties, shrubby salvias are now considered a reliable perennial in many gardens, returning year after year with very little fuss.

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Shop salvias

Thompson & Morgan Salvia Nemorosa 'caradonna Pink Inspiration' £9.99 at Thompson & Morgan These beautiful upright stems promise months of purple colour from midsummer onwards. Crocus Salvia Greggii Mirage Deep Purple ('balmirdepur') (pbr) (mirage Series) Buy now A stunning hybrid salvia, this deep purple variety boasts masses of richly coloured flowers all summer long. Crocus Salvia Nemorosa 'schwellenburg' Buy now Bees and butterflies absolutely love the rose-tinted blooms of this salvia (which will thrive so long as it gets lots of sun and you deadhead regularly).

As well as being long-flowering, salvias are drought-tolerant once established, making them an excellent choice for gardens that experience very hot (and very dry) weather, as they can shrug off hosepipe bans like nobody's business. And, at the same time, their nectar-rich blooms also provide an important food source for bees, butterflies and other pollinators throughout the summer months.

In the same video, Alan Titchmarsh also points out that they're ideal for container gardening, as growing them in pots means you can move them to a sheltered position over winter if particularly cold weather is forecast, offering extra protection in colder parts of the UK.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shrubby salvias aren't the only plants Alan Titchmarsh recommends for coping with dry summers. In the same video, he suggests taking inspiration from Mediterranean gardens by combining them with plants featuring silver foliage, which is naturally adapted to baking hot conditions.

It's also worth noting that plants such as lavender, santolina (The pale yellow blooms of the hardy Santolina rosmarinifolia 'Primrose Gem' from Thompson & Morgan are perfect for filling gaps) and Artemisia (Artemisia arborescens 'Powis Castle' from Thompson & Morgan was awarded an RHS Award of Garden Merit) complement the vivid purple, pink and red flowers of salvias perfectly, all while creating a clever planting scheme that's low-maintenance and resilient during heatwaves.

FAQs

What is the most drought-resistant flower? There isn't a single most drought-resistant flower, but lavender is widely considered one of the best choices for UK gardens. "Loved for its fragrant purple blooms and silver-green foliage, lavender is naturally adapted to hot, dry conditions and thrives in full sun with well-drained soil," says Christopher O’Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. "Once established, it requires very little watering, making it an excellent choice for gardeners looking to reduce water use during heatwaves."

What are some drought-tolerant flowers that can be grown in the UK? Fortunately, there are plenty of drought-tolerant flowers that thrive in the UK, particularly in sunny, free-draining gardens. As well as shrubby salvias, which Alan Titchmarsh recommends for their vibrant blooms and resilience, you can also utilise plants like lavender, verbena bonariensis, echinacea, gaura, nepeta, sedum, and yarrow. "Many of these plants originate from regions with hot summers, so once they're established, they're surprisingly self-sufficient," says Christopher O’Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. "Try grouping them together in a sunny border with well-drained soil for an easy, breezy, beautiful display that's well equipped to withstand prolonged dry spells."

With hotter summers becoming the norm, choosing plants that thrive in dry conditions is one of the easiest ways to future-proof your garden, and shrubby salvias tick all the boxes: they're colourful, pollinator-friendly, relatively low maintenance and, as Alan Titchmarsh points out, much hardier than their reputation suggests.

Whether planted in borders or pots, they're a simple way to create a garden that looks good while coping better with whatever the weather brings. So, when things are feeling hot, hot, hot (and your garden is looking tired and distressingly brown), you know which way to turn for a little colour. Happy planting!