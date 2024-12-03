I’ve spent the past three years living with a dog that sheds - over that time, I’ve perfected exactly how to vacuum pet hair

As the proud pawrent of a three-year-old cocker spaniel (a very fluffy cocker spaniel, I might add), I know more than most just how irritating pet hair can be. I regularly find it on my clothes, every home surface, and even my food! And while I regularly vacuum my house, I’ve realised that there’s a big difference between regular vacuuming and vacuuming pet hair.

Of course, the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair are a must for anyone who has a dog, cat, rabbit, or other furry friend in their family. But knowing how to keep a house clean with pets goes way beyond a quick whip-around with a vacuum. That’s because pets bring so much more than fluff to the table, and these pet hairs carry dust, dander, fleas, and other nasties that need to be removed.

As Paul Bagwell, founder of Halo Vacuums explains, ‘All pet owners know that keeping your home fur-free can seem like a daily battle, and excess pet hair in the home can also lead to odours, allergies, and poorer air quality.’ So, this is how to vacuum pet hair… properly.

What you'll need

1. Choose the right vacuum for the job

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

I’ve tested some of the best vacuum cleaners throughout my career - including some of the best cordless vacuums - and can safely say that only a few machines are equipped to deal with the amount of hair shedding animals can leave in their wake.

Sure, all vacuum cleaners can handle the odd pet hair, but a fluffy dog that sheds constantly or wirey cat hairs that stick to everything? Not a chance. That’s why, to understand how to vacuum pet hair, you first need to choose the right vacuum for the job.

This is echoed by Lucy Rhead at Gtech , who says, ‘Pet hair can be stubborn, so make sure you have a high-performance vacuum cleaner that caters specifically to pet hair and fur.’

It’s easy enough to find a vacuum that will be able to handle pet hair, as most of them are marketed as pet-specific models. These normally have impressive suction power (often with multiple power modes) and tools and attachments that allow you to get every single pet hair from your home - even those embedded into your sofa.

To maintain this high quality of pet hair pick-up, Jack Renshaw at Clickk Home Store advises that you clean your vacuum cleaner regularly. He says, ‘We recommend that pet owners regularly clean vacuum filters and brushes, as this ensures the vacuum remains efficient.’

And while it won’t technically help with the vacuuming process, opting for a vacuum cleaner with HEPA filtration can work in your favour in the long run. Paul says, ‘This captures dust and hair particles, ensuring they aren't airborne during cleaning, and completely traps and removes them rather than re-circulating them around the home.’

2. Keep attachments close by

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Although a pet-specific vacuum cleaner may be enough to clean wooden floors , but one thing I’ve learned as a pet owner is that vacuum attachments and tools are a must - especially when trying to clean a sofa or other soft furnishings.

Roisin Smith, a professional cleaner at Wecasa , explains, ‘Upholstery tends to trap pet hair, and regular vacuum heads might not be as effective. Many vacuums come with upholstery tools, like mini motorised brushes, that make it easier to remove hair from fabric furniture, so make sure you use them.’

In fact, when I tested the Halo Capsule X on my velvet sofa bed (which my dog has claimed as his own bed), I found the brush and upholstery tool to be a complete game-changer. It picked up the hair better than any other tool I’ve used and even left behind satisfying vacuum lines.

It’s a good idea to understand what vacuum tool is right for each job before you try to vacuum pet hair, though, as some just won’t cut the mustard. You should also remember that some vacuum tools aren’t universal , so you’ll need to do your research before buying new ones or using tools from an old vacuum.

3. Nail the proper technique

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to vacuuming pet hair on hard flooring, following the general guide on how to vacuum should be enough. The hair should simply sit on the surface, allowing it to be sucked away in no time.

However, you’ll need to nail a different technique to remove pet hair from a sofa, and it’ll take you a little longer to get your desired finish. Monika Puccio, Head Buyer at Sofa Club , advises, ‘Divide your sofa into smaller areas and work on one section at a time. Use short, overlapping strokes to ensure you catch as much pet hair as possible. Don’t forget to go over seams and crevices where hair tends to accumulate.’

You’ll need to adjust your vacuuming technique to vacuum your carpet and rugs, too - especially if they have a longer pile where pet hairs can get stuck.

Roisin says, ‘For carpets, I'd recommend vacuuming in several directions to loosen and collect the most hair. Pet hair can get tangled in carpet fibres, so go over the same spot in different directions—back and forth, side to side—to ensure you’re pulling up as much hair as possible.’

It’s this need to go back and forth in different directions that once again makes your vacuum cleaner decision so important, and it may be that you opt for a model like the Gtech AirRAM Platinum .

During testing, Jullia Joson , Ideal Home’s Junior Writer, found that the brand’s patented AirLOC technology - which collects large debris as you push forwards and then forms a seal on the backstroke - was ideal when picking up after her three dogs.

4. Don’t be afraid to bring in reinforcements

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

While I’d love to say that a good vacuum, attachments, and a proper technique have been enough to de-fluff my home, that’s not the case. Sure, knowing how to vacuum pet hair is key if you want to ensure it stays clean and dander-free, but you shouldn’t be afraid to bring in reinforcements if needed.

There are many ways to get rid of pet hair that work alongside vacuuming, including the Scrub Daddy pet hair cleaning hack , which uses something you probably already have in your sink caddy.

Pet hair is also one of the many things you can clean with a pumice stone . Lucy seconds this, saying, ‘One of the best ways to remove pet hair from carpet is to gently scrape the surface with a pumice stone, which you might more typically think to use for exfoliating skin. By scraping gently, you will be able to collect enough hair without damaging the fibres of your carpet.’

Then, you can give it a once-over with your vacuum to remove any stray hairs and collect the leftover dust and dander.

5. Maintain a regular grooming schedule

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Regularly vacuuming your home can help to keep these pesky pet hairs at bay, but it’s also important to maintain a regular grooming schedule to remove this hair before it causes a nuisance.

As the owner of a dog that used to HATE being brushed, I know that sometimes it’s not as easy as simply getting a brush out and getting to work. But through desensitisation training and a lot of treats, I’ve managed to limit how much he sheds. Even regularly bathing helps to remove some of that excess pet hair and stops it from hanging out on my sofa or my carpets.

By keeping on top of this, you can limit how often you’ll need to vacuum pet hair. But, ultimately, this all depends on your pet, as Atit Chopra, Product Development Director at Beldray explains, ‘Some breeds may require more frequent cleaning, while hypoallergenic pets shed less and typically need less upkeep. If your pet does shed, aim to vacuum up to 3 or 4 times a week, especially in high-traffic areas like living room carpets and hallways.’

If you don’t want to vacuum that regularly, you might want to consider one of the best robot vacuums so it’ll continue to do the work even when you don’t want to.

FAQs

Why is my vacuum cleaner not picking up pet hair?

There are a few potential reasons why your vacuum cleaner is not picking up pet hair, and these include:

It’s not a pet-specific vacuum.

Poor suction power.

Blocked hoses or attachments.

A clogged or dirty filter.

The dustbin is full.

Wrong vacuuming technique.

So, it’s worth giving your vacuum a once-over to check for any of the above. The best case scenario is that your vacuum cleaner isn’t picking up pet hair because it needs emptying or to be unblocked. The worst-case scenario is that you just don’t have the right vacuum to be picking up pet hair and will need to replace it.

How often should you vacuum with pets?

If you have pets, you need to be vacuuming your home at least once a week. This will help to pick up any loose pet hair, as well as the dirt, dander, and dust that your pets can bring into the house. However, most experts would advise vacuuming a lot more than that.

If you can, aim to vacuum 3-4 times a week if you have pets. And if you really want to be on top of things, give your home a quick once-over every day to keep your house as clean as possible.

By following these steps, your home will be pet-hair-free in no time.