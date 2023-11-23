What those pesky Shark vacuum terms like 'edge detect' and 'powered lift away' actually mean - so you're not duped into something you don't need

When shopping for a new Shark vacuum cleaner, it's easy to get lost in the sea of complicated brand-specific names that make it tricky to know what you're buying. Enter the Shark vacuum terms, decoded.

We spoke to the team at Shark to learn more about what all of those terms and acronyms actually mean so that you know exactly what you're shopping for, and what this means for your cleaning routine.

Whether you're shopping for the best cordless vacuums with a specific function or the best vacuum cleaners for an essential go-to appliance for your home, this guide should make it simpler to find exactly what you're looking for.

Shark vacuum terms explained

Vacuums are getting more and more advanced, and while this means great things for our floors, it also means that many product names are becoming quite complex.

But the names are important, and knowing what to look for in the product descriptions will ensure that you're choosing the vacuum that will work for you. From anti-hair wrap technology to dirt detection, there is so much new technology to look out for. Knowing what vacuum tool is right for each job, and your needs will also help you to figure out if the package you've chosen will be right.

Shark detection technology

A lot of Shark vacuums now feature detection technology which means it increases suction power to target the dirtiest parts of your floor or to detect a change in floor type which might need the brush bar raising or lowering.

We spoke to Lana Sanleandro, chief marketing officer at SharkNinja EMEA, who simplified some of the detection terms below, so you know exactly what your Shark vacuum is capable of.

• DirtDetect: Detects dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts suction power for deep cleaning on carpets.

• EdgeDetect: Senses edges and doubles suction for more powerful edge and corner cleaning.

• FloorDetect: Auto-detects floor type and optimises performance, increasing the brush-roll speed up to 2x for deep cleaning on carpet.

• LightDetect: Responds to low-light areas, automatically illuminating hidden dust and debris.

Shark anti-allergen technology

Anti-allergen technology is a game-changer for those who suffer from dust allergies or are sensitive to pet hairs. Luckily, more and more Shark vacuums now feature anti-allergen technology that keeps the dust contained in a canister, so that it doesn't get blown back into your home.

Shark's main feature is the Anti-Allergen Complete Seal which Lana says 'captures and traps 99.9% of dust, allergens and irritants inside the vacuum, not releasing them back into your home. It's perfect for homes with pets or allergy sufferers.'

Shark brush roll features

One of the biggest issues with vacuums is their brush rolls, as this is what can get clogged with hair and debris. So if you're conscious of avoiding this in your next Shark vacuum purchase, you'll want to keep an eye out for these features.

• QuadClean: A microfibre brush roll with perfectly-placed cleaning fins and ribs that works to deep clean all floor types. It pulls in large debris, lifts embedded dirt and hair and captures fine dust.

• Powered Lift-Away: This is one of Shark's most popular features that is now available in cordless models. You simply lift the canister away from the wand to easily clean underneath furniture, with the same powerful suction.

• QuadClean Multi-Surface Brush-Roll: This is great if you have hard floors and carpet in your home and need a vacuum that can switch over easily. This brush roll deep cleans all floor types so you don't need to have two machines.

• Anti Hair Wrap Technology: Removes hair from the brush roll as you clean, helping to keep it tangle-free.

