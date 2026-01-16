Stacey Solomon has taken to her Instagram stories to express her love for the Shark VacMop (£99.99 at Shark) , and we’re inclined to agree, as these clever cleaning appliances mean the laziest for cleaners can achieve spotless floors (often in seconds).

The host of Sort Your Life Out is one of those celebrities I frequently turn to for home inspiration. Whether she’s nailing the biggest home decor trends or testing out the best vacuum mops , Stacey’s made a name for herself, and her home, Pickle Cottage, as a relatable homes guru.

So, I wasn’t exactly surprised when I spotted that she’d plumped for the Shark VacMop as her vacuum mop of choice. Affordable and an effective cleaner, this vacuum mop has the Ideal Home stamp of approval - here’s why.

Shark Shark Vacmop 2-In-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop With Targeted Spray Vm200ukpl £99.99 at Shark

Stacey frequently uses her Instagram page to showcase the cleaning products, decor items and her own hacks and tips she uses in her own home. Not that long ago, she revealed the robot vacuum that keeps Pickle Cottage spotless (it’s the Kärcher RCV 3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £299.99 at Amazon , btw).

Now, she's revealed it is the Shark VacMop that helps keep her floor spotless, despite her busy household. This isn’t the first time I’ve spotted this vacuum mop on Stacey’s Instagram stories. She’s raved about it a few times over the past few months, stating, ‘It’s one of my favourite things I bought last year,’ in her most recent story about it.

The Shark VacMop is compact and easy to store, making it ideal for small homes. It comes with disposable pads and a cleaning solution to make hard-floor cleaning effortless, and is also very lightweight and cordless. At £99, it’s also a bargain price, considering other vacuum mop models can cost hundreds of pounds.

Testing Shark's Vac Mop. (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

'Since testing the Shark VacMop out for myself a few months ago, it's become a regular addition to my cleaning caddy. It's ideal for quick, everyday cleans, and the fact that it mops AND vacuums light debris cuts down a lot of cleaning time. It's also incredibly lightweight, and I find it super easy to store in my small home (that has limited storage) thanks to the hook on the handle,’ said Lauren Bradbury, Content Editor and Floorcare Expert at Ideal Home.

‘For under £100, it's also an absolute steal - but just be wary of the 'disposable' mop pads. Although they're effective, they're incredibly wasteful and not very eco-friendly, and I'd suggest using these Re-usable Pad Refills Compatible with Shark VacMop (£19.99 at Amazon) instead, as they're machine washable up to 100 times,' Lauren adds.

'If you want to tackle bigger messes and you can afford it, however, I'd also suggest splashing out a little bit more for a proper vacuum mop that will vacuum and mop at the same time (which is where the Shark VacMop falls short). My top pick is the BISSELL CrossWave OmniForce Edge, which is the option I choose in my own home when I want to tackle more targeted messes and give my hard flooring a deep clean.'

The main drawback of the Shark VacMop is that it doesn’t vacuum and mop at the same time (whereas the more expensive models do). However, I don’t think this is a massive drawback considering the appliance’s price and how easy it is to use. But if this is a deal breaker for you, I’ve found a few more options to consider.

Before investing in a new appliance, we all know to check the reviews. But with Stacey’s stamp of approval, we can trust that it will do the job well.