Aldi’s Big Clean Range is returning to the middle aisle this month, and with it, a £16.99, handheld vacuum cleaner whose price is not the only thing to impress us.

When searching for the best vacuums, the last place you’ll think to look is Aldi. But if you don’t know, get to know, as their middle aisle gadgets can be super helpful for cleaning appliances. I predict their new hand-held vacuum cleaner will be no exception.

Perfect for sucking up small messes such as sofa crumbs and worktop mess, the Aldi Portable Vacuum Cleaner is cordless, lightweight and a great addition to your cleaning routine.

The best handheld vacuum cleaners are a practical cleaning solution for any home. These convenient machines are ideal for small spills and unexpected messes, allowing you to deliver swift, effective cleaning throughout the day - without the need to lug a large vacuum around.

Now I don’t think Aldi’s new model will be as powerful as other models on the market. But at just £16.99, this is one of the most affordable handheld vacuum cleaners I’ve seen, perhaps second only to Lakeland’s mini countertop vacuum cleaner .

Aldi’s Big Clean Range will be landing in stores on Thursday, 22 January, and I predict this vacuum will be popular, especially considering how affordable it is. Not to mention how handy it is to own a handheld vacuum cleaner. Perfect for worktops, your car, sofa and hard-to-reach areas, any cleaner will tell you hand-held vacuums will make chores easier.

(Image credit: Aldi)

‘I think every home needs a handheld vacuum. They’re portable, easy to use and perfect for quick clean-ups when you don’t want to get the big vacuum out,’ says Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘But while a big-branded model like our five-star rated Dyson Car+Boat Handheld Vacuum will set you back hundreds, Aldi’s model is an absolute bargain at under £17. Of course, this means you’ll have to sacrifice some power and run time compared to more expensive options - but for a price like that, I think it’ll pay for itself in convenience in no time.’

Now, we think this hand-held vacuum is going to be popular. So, if you don’t manage to get your hands on the Aldi model, or don’t have a local store, I’ve rounded up a few of the handheld vacuum cleaners we recommend.

I’ve been meaning to get my hands on a handheld vacuum for a while, and Aldi’s is the perfect chance to test one out without breaking the bank.