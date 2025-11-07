British Gas is offering half-price electricity at weekends for new and existing customers – everything you need to know to get involved

British Gas and Samsung have teamed up to launch a unique new energy tariff, designed to help customers save on their energy bills this winter - and three customers will also win a year’s supply of free energy.

As energy bills have risen yet again, it’s at the forefront of many of our minds to save energy at home , which is why a big part of my job is to find new and useful ways to save. And with this latest tariff, customers can have half-price electricity over the weekend.

Customers who own Samsung appliances and sign up for the Samsung Weekend Saver Fix will be rewarded with half-price electricity between 11 am and 4 pm every Saturday. This is everything you need to know, plus how to sign up.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

If you’ve been umming and ahing about whether to fix your energy tarif f, this new Samsung Weekend Saver Fix could be your deciding factor. If you own any Samsung appliances or are willing to buy one before 31 October 2026, you are eligible to sign up to the tariff.

Eligible appliances include all Samsung washing machines, tumble dryers, fridges/freezers, dishwashers, ovens and vacuums. The offer is also available on selected mobile devices, including Galaxy Smartphones, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, TV and AV models, projectors and gaming monitors and selected residential air conditioning and air source heat pumps.

British Gas customers with a smart meter already have half-price electricity on Sundays between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm. Now, with the Samsung Weekend Saver Fix tariff, they can enjoy half-price electricity on Saturday, too, doubling their savings across the weekend.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

To celebrate the partnership with Samsung, British Gas is offering customers who sign up to the tariff the chance to win free energy for their household for the year. This amounts to £1,7755 in savings, which is the average energy usage for an average household. To enter, you must have signed up between 3 November and 31 December 2025. The draw winners will each receive £1,755 as a one-off payment via PayPal only.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘We know many households will be monitoring their energy usage as we approach winter. As well as providing excellent value through this new tariff, this collaboration with British Gas helps our customers take the guesswork out of understanding how much energy their home is using,’ says Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer at Samsung UK .

‘Appliances can be alerted to run when energy is cheaper, all controlled through our SmartThings app, which connects to over 340 brands. We know energy monitoring is one of the main reasons why UK consumers choose a connected home and are using AI, and we are proud to partner with British Gas to provide even more value to our customers through this tariff.’

To conclude, the Samsung Weekend Saver Fix tariff is open to new and existing UK customers who have a smart electricity credit meter, a Samsung Account and own or buy an eligible Samsung product before 31 October 2026.

Best Samsung buys

Samsung Samsung Jet 95 Pro 210w Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Pet Tool £285.23 at Amazon We loved this vacuum cleaner in our review. It acts as both a vacuum and a mop interchangeably, so you can achieve shining floors with ease. Samsung Samsung Series 5 Freestanding Washing Machine £299 at John Lewis This washing machine has thousands of positive reviews. The smart panel remembers your family's washing habits and suggest modes to use, and let's you know via an app when the cycle is finished. It has an A-rated energy performance meaning it is good for the envrionment and your energy bills. Samsung Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo+ 3-In-1 Cleaning Robot Vacuum Cleaner Was £999, now £699.75 at Amazon Our reviewer was left impressed by this high-end robot vacuum that comes integrated with a mop and steam sanitisation. It also uses AI to recognise different types of flooring and identify objects.

Would you sign up for this tariff?