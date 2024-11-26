How often should you empty a dehumidifier? Experts explain how to keep yours working efficiently
Of course, you should empty a dehumidifier when it's full, but there are a few other factors to consider
How often you empty your dehumidifier can affect your machine’s performance, according to experts.
A dehumidifier acts to remove moisture from your room, improving air quality, drying clothes and combating issues with damp, mould and condensation. If you’ve invested in one of the best dehumidifiers, you’ll already be well-versed in how good they are. But even with a top-of-the-range model, you need to ensure your machine is well looked after, to avoid making any dehumidifier mistakes.
One common mistake to make is neglecting to empty your dehumidifier the correct amount. When it comes to how often you should empty your dehumidifier, there is no clear-cut answer. All you have to do is bear in mind the humidity of your room compared to the capacity of your dehumidifier.
How often should you empty a dehumidifier?
There is a common misconception that the more you empty your dehumidifier, the more efficient your machine will be.
‘The frequency of emptying your dehumidifier depends on the humidity levels in your home, the size of the water tank, and how much moisture the dehumidifier is pulling out of the air,’ says Chris Michael, managing director of Meaco. ‘If your machine is filling up quickly, it’s a sign that it’s working effectively in removing moisture, but that doesn’t mean a less frequent need to empty it indicates poor performance. It may simply mean that your room’s humidity level is stabilising, or the dehumidifier is sized appropriately for the space.’
When it comes to emptying your dehumidifier there is no hard and fast rule either - it entirely depends on how much liquid your dehumidifier can hold. Some dehumidifiers can hold up to 12 litres of water while others hold under a litre. Choosing the right size dehumidifier, all depends on how humid your home is - if you're looking to use one across your whole house instead of one room, a larger dehumidifier is needed.
‘How often you need to empty it will depend on how humid your space is and the size of your dehumidifier’s tank. For most people, it could range from once a day to every few days. If you’re in a particularly damp environment or are using a dehumidifier for the first time, you may find yourself emptying it more frequently during the first few days when the machine is working its hardest to bring down the humidity,’ says Chris.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Most dehumidifiers will let you know when they need emptying. Some automatically shut off while others have an indicator light or even have an audible noise when the cycle is done.
Why you need to empty your dehumidifier
If you don’t empty your dehumidifier, leaving the water in the tank, this is where problems can occur.
‘It’s a bad idea to not empty your dehumidifier as this will, quite simply, stop your appliance from working. If the tank is full, the machine cannot collect more water which means it won’t be reducing humidity levels effectively,’ says Joshua Warren, dehumidifier expert at AO.com
‘You’re also faced with the prospect of stagnant water in your tank from causing unpleasant odours. Simply be vigilant in future and empty your dehumidifier whenever you have the chance!
‘Leaving water in your dehumidifier for prolonged periods can lead to some issues. Stagnant water leaves a musky smell, and, in some cases, this water can corrode your dehumidifier’s internals – which may shorten the lifespan of your appliance.
‘To avoid these problems, simply empty its tank after every use and keep your dehumidifier running healthily.’
Shop our best rated dehumidifiers
This is our top-rated dehumidifier and can be controlled entirely from your phone. The tank can hold up to 4.8 litres of water and it even has a built-in air purifier.
With a 4-litre water tank, this dehumidifier can extract up to 30 litres of moisture a day, making it one of the largest capacity dehumidifiers on the market.
This 1500ml dehumidifier is ideal for small spaces such as your home office or small bedrooms. Its smaller tank does mean it will need to be emptied more frequently.
When you empty your machine, use the opportunity to clean your dehumidifier, to help it to continue to run efficiently.
While there are no hard and fast rules for exactly how often you should empty your dehumidifier, it’s important to pay attention to your machine, emptying it every time the tank is full.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to clean mould from window sills - 4 household products you can use to restore your windows to their former glory
Restore your window sills to their former glory
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Not sure a cordless vacuum cleaner is for you? These 5 signs mean a corded model might be better
Experts share the reasons why a cordless vacuum cleaner might not always be right for you
By Eilidh Williams
-
By Ideal Home
-
How to clean mould from window sills - 4 household products you can use to restore your windows to their former glory
Restore your window sills to their former glory
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Not sure a cordless vacuum cleaner is for you? These 5 signs mean a corded model might be better
Experts share the reasons why a cordless vacuum cleaner might not always be right for you
By Eilidh Williams
-
How long should vacuum cleaners last? The 3 things affecting its lifespan, and how to extend it
Tips to keep your vacuum going strong for years to come
By Jullia Joson
-
These are 7 places mould hides in your home - how to spot and remove it quickly, according to experts
The mould hotspots you should be aware of
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean a dishwasher with vinegar - experts share the best way to use this kitchen cupboard staple for gleaming results
You don't a specialist dishwasher cleaner to get your machine pristine
By Jenny McFarlane
-
How to isolate a radiator in 3 simple steps - experts explain how to carry out this task yourself at home
Learn how to isolate a radiator now just in time for any winter repairs
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Martin Lewis has found the cheapest time to buy Christmas gifts - but you'll need to act fast to make savings this year
Black Friday is in full swing, and according to the Money Saving Expert now is the best time to shop for gifts
By Rebecca Knight
-
How to dry bedding indoors in winter - 6 ways to dry duvets, pillows, and bed sheets quickly
Drying bedding indoors in winter is tricky, but not impossible
By Lauren Bradbury