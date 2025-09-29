These clever Joseph Joseph caddies transformed my messiest cupboard – and I’d recommend them to anyone

I don’t know about you, but my under-sink cupboard has always been the most embarrassing and chaotic corner of my kitchen. Scrap that, of my whole home. If you remember Monica's secret closet in Friends you'll get the idea. For years it’s been a jumble of sprays, bottles balanced precariously, and a tangle of sponges and cloths shoved wherever there was a gap. Every time I opened the door, I expected something to fall out.

So when I spotted that Joseph Joseph had launched new additions to their clever CupboardStore™ range, I knew I had to give them a try. I’ve used plenty of Joseph Joseph products before (the ironing mat was a recent gamechanger) and they always manage to take everyday frustrations and solve them in such a smart, simple way. Naturally, I had high hopes.

Cupboardstore™ Large Easy-Access Storage Caddy £25 at Joseph Joseph UK This caddy is brilliant for bulkier cleaning products. I’ve slotted in my oversized disinfectant and laundry sprays here, plus the front compartment is ideal for smaller items that used to get lost at the back of the cupboard. Just like the 2-tier, it glides out smoothly so I can grab what I need without playing a game of cupboard Tetris. Cupboardstore™ 2-Tier Easy-Access Storage Caddy £35 at Joseph Joseph UK This one has made the biggest difference. Before, the space above my cleaning sprays was completely wasted, but now the two-tier design doubles the storage. Because it's fairly slim, I'm currently using this for items like cloths, sponges and cleaning gloves.

After living with the products for a few weeks, I can safely say my under-sink cupboard has gone from chaotic to calm, and it’s genuinely a delight to open now. Everything has its place, I can see exactly what I’ve got and, best of all, I don’t dread rummaging through a jumble of bottles anymore.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

The range doesn't end with the products I've tried so far. I also picked up the Large Film, Foil & Bag Organiser (£16). It’s designed to attach under a shelf with strong adhesive tape, making clever use of otherwise wasted space. It holds rolls of foil, cling film, and food bags neatly in one place. It’s next on my list to put up.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

The collection doesn’t stop there. If you want to go all out, there’s also a smaller film, foil and bag organiser (£12), a neat under-shelf drawer (£16) for packets and stock cubes, and a standard Easy-Access Storage Caddy (£20) that’s perfect for everyday cleaning essentials.

So if you’ve got a chaotic under-sink cupboard like I did, these Joseph Joseph organisers are worth every penny. They’ve turned what used to be the most frustrating cupboard in my house into one of the most functional.