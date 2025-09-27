I’m calling it, Next’s Halloween shop is the best this year – their stunning light-up glass pumpkin is not to be missed

October is nearly upon us, which means that it's prime time for planning Halloween decor. And if you’re a little stuck for ideas, may I suggest Next’s Halloween decorations - it’s some of the chicest I’ve seen this year.

My biggest struggle with Halloween decorating ideas is finding items that look good enough for me to actually want them in my home, but retaining enough spookiness to be worthy of spooky season.

But scrolling through Next’s Halloween offerings, I have to say I was impressed. From gorgeous glass pumpkins to opulent-looking diffusers, Next’s Halloween decor has to be the best I’ve seen all autumn. These are my top picks.

The Berry Pink Pumpkin Feature Light (£28 at Next) is one of the best peices of Halloween decor I've seen this year. (Image credit: Next)

My standout from the collection is, without fail, the glass pumpkin decor, which reflects a wider home decor trend I’ve been seeing all over social media at the moment.

Next’s Orange/ Red Confetti Glass Pumpkin Ornament (£15) is a gorgeous take on traditional pumpkin decor, and it's so pretty that I say it deserves a spot outside of spooky season. Confetti glass is one of those trends that will never go out of style, thanks to its ability to make a piece look both playful and more expensive - which is no easy feat.

Also on the menu is Brown/Natural Confetti Glass Pumpkin Ornament (£28), which is a larger size and available in a pretty, neutral brown and cream glass. I love how well the muted tones work together and would say it’s an excellent choice for more neutral room layouts.

If you want to combine your Halloween decor with your lighting ideas, may I suggest the Berry Pink Pumpkin Feature Light (£28) is easily the prettiest light-up pumpkin I have ever seen. Made with mercury glass, this stunning light is filled with clusters of LED lights to create a gorgeous and cosy ambient glow.

‘Glass pumpkins bring a modern twist to traditional autumn styling,' says Stuart Murray, founder of Retrovintage. 'The smooth shine of the glass against a rough wooden table or soft fabric runner creates a balance that feels cosy and refined. It’s this contrast that makes them so eye-catching without looking overdone.'

'I think this look will stick around because people are increasingly mixing rustic charm with artisanal accents. It’s not just seasonal décor, it’s a crafted piece you can bring out year after year.'

My top picks

Next Berry Pink Pumpkin Feature Light £28 at Next Creating a stunning orange glow, I'd be tempted to keep this stunning light up pumpkin on display all year round. It's the perfect balance of seasonal decor and stylish design. Next Natural Halloween Faux Fur Pumpkin Doorstop £16 at Next I'm a big fan of neutral Halloween decor and not only is the fluffy doorstop pretty, it's very practical, too. Next 2 Pack Black Light Up Halloween Witch Hat Decorations £30 at Next Treat your trick-or-treaters to some fun Halloween decor with these light-up witch hat decorations. They are the ideal balance of scary and stylish. Next Halloween Pumpkin 100ml Spice Diffuser £16 at Next I love the twisted reeds on this diffuser which creates an extra spooky look. Plus, you home will smell delicious, too. Next Natural Light Up Halloween Ghost Wreath £26 at Next You can't beat an autumnal wreath, and I'm particularly taken with this ghost wreath - although it is certainly more cute than scary! Next Brown/natural Confetti Glass Pumpkin Ornament £28 at Next I've been spotting glass pumpkins in every stylish home on Instagram recently, and this one from Next is my favourite style. I'm sure you'll agree it is simply stunning.

If, like me, you’re fed up with consistently tacky Halloween decorations, Next’s spooky decor is a wonderful alternative. It is proof that Halloween can look stylish.