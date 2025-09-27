I’m calling it, Next’s Halloween shop is the best this year – their stunning light-up glass pumpkin is not to be missed
Next is redefining what stylish Halloween decor looks like
October is nearly upon us, which means that it's prime time for planning Halloween decor. And if you’re a little stuck for ideas, may I suggest Next’s Halloween decorations - it’s some of the chicest I’ve seen this year.
My biggest struggle with Halloween decorating ideas is finding items that look good enough for me to actually want them in my home, but retaining enough spookiness to be worthy of spooky season.
But scrolling through Next’s Halloween offerings, I have to say I was impressed. From gorgeous glass pumpkins to opulent-looking diffusers, Next’s Halloween decor has to be the best I’ve seen all autumn. These are my top picks.
My standout from the collection is, without fail, the glass pumpkin decor, which reflects a wider home decor trend I’ve been seeing all over social media at the moment.
Next’s Orange/ Red Confetti Glass Pumpkin Ornament (£15) is a gorgeous take on traditional pumpkin decor, and it's so pretty that I say it deserves a spot outside of spooky season. Confetti glass is one of those trends that will never go out of style, thanks to its ability to make a piece look both playful and more expensive - which is no easy feat.
Also on the menu is Brown/Natural Confetti Glass Pumpkin Ornament (£28), which is a larger size and available in a pretty, neutral brown and cream glass. I love how well the muted tones work together and would say it’s an excellent choice for more neutral room layouts.
If you want to combine your Halloween decor with your lighting ideas, may I suggest the Berry Pink Pumpkin Feature Light (£28) is easily the prettiest light-up pumpkin I have ever seen. Made with mercury glass, this stunning light is filled with clusters of LED lights to create a gorgeous and cosy ambient glow.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
‘Glass pumpkins bring a modern twist to traditional autumn styling,' says Stuart Murray, founder of Retrovintage. 'The smooth shine of the glass against a rough wooden table or soft fabric runner creates a balance that feels cosy and refined. It’s this contrast that makes them so eye-catching without looking overdone.'
'I think this look will stick around because people are increasingly mixing rustic charm with artisanal accents. It’s not just seasonal décor, it’s a crafted piece you can bring out year after year.'
My top picks
If, like me, you’re fed up with consistently tacky Halloween decorations, Next’s spooky decor is a wonderful alternative. It is proof that Halloween can look stylish.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.