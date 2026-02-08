Only the most stylish pet parents are snapping up Le Creuset’s pet collection – it’s so extra, but looks so good

Pet parents, stop what you are doing and listen up, heritage brand Le Creuset has a pet collection . It’s so extra, but I’m so here for it.

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been responsible for producing some of the best cast iron cookware , pots and pans available on the market. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a Le Creuset casserole on their kitchen wishlist (myself included).

And why shouldn’t this extend to our pets this Valentine’s Day? With prices starting at just £29, Le Creuset's pet range consists of two feeding bowls and a pet food storage container, so your furry friends can eat in style.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pet Bowl From £29 at Le Creuset Available in six colourways, including the iconic Volcanic colourway, and two different sizes, this bowl is suited to any kitchen and both dogs and cats. Le Creuset Stoneware Footed Pet Bowl £39 at Le Creuset This raised feeder makes dinnertime easier for your small dogs and cats. Available in three pretty colours, it elevates food off the floor, so you pets can access it easier. Stoneware Pet Food Storage Jar £62 at Le Creuset Say goodbye to pet food bags and let this stunning storage jar and scoop take pride of place on your worktops. It's also available in three pretty colours.

Honestly, when I first saw this new collection, I baulked at the idea of spending almost £40 on a dog bowl. But as a dog mum, I can definitely see the appeal. Not only are they super-stylish to look at, but I kind of love the idea of my collie cross eating out of her very own shell pink Stoneware Pet Bowl - is that kind of ridiculous?

I also think that Le Creuset has solved the problem of unsightly pet bowls. Whether you feed your animals in your kitchen or utility room, they can sometimes look a little unappealing sitting on the side. It’s a small detail, but I do think these pet bowls look miles more stylish than your average pet bowl.

The same could be said for the Stoneware Pet Food Storage Jar , which comes in Cerise, Meringue or Shell Pink, with its very own stoneware scoop. With this timeless-looking storage hero, you can say goodbye to feed bags, keeping your storage area or worktop nice and organised.

I’m not the only one who is a fan of this collection, as happy reviews have commented that even their pets are fans of the new collection.

‘Can't fault it. At meal times, when I sit next to it and look longingly, it gets filled. I haven't managed to pick it up and drag it around, unlike its plastic predecessor. It goes in the hot, wet cupboard thing and comes out clean. Lovely red colour, matches my pet humans' coffee mugs. Overall, satisfied. The only gripe is that it hasn't yet tempted my nemesis, evil squirrel, into my domain,’ said one.

‘I really like these. They look much nicer than other dog bowls. They can be easily cleaned, which is great too,’ said another.

The bowls are also scratch-resistant, are thermoresistant from -23°C to +260°C and even come with a 10-year guarantee. It may be extra, but it is what our pets deserve.