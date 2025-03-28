Every homes editor I know owns this Joseph Joseph kitchen essential, and I've finally been persuaded to buy one too

In an office filled with homes editors, you'd expect the conversation to focus on trends or new home decor ranges, but recently it has been dominated by my colleagues raving about the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain kitchen washing up bowl.

The Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl isn't a new launch, but it came up when I was looking for a way to protect my new kitchen sink from stains. I was more than a little surprised to find that every editor I asked owned one of these £35 washing-up bowls. They all recommended it as a way to avoid having to intensively clean my stainless steel sink at the end of every day.

I am not from a washing-up bowl family; I've been brought up to believe that they cause more mess, not less. So the idea of spending £35 on one sounded a little bonkers to me. But I have finally been converted, as the Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl is not your traditional model.

Like everything Joseph Joseph gets its hands on, they've found a way to solve all the problems you'd have with a washing-up bowl and presented it in a stylish design that won't cramp the style of your kitchen sink ideas.

It has steep sides to keep the water in and large handles to make it easy to carry. But the real game-changer that converted me is the removable plug feature.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

'It seems such an obvious idea when you think about it, but the drain function is so useful,' says Amy Lockwood, Ideal Home's Sleep Editor who owns the washing up bowl.

'It means you don’t have to lift up a full washing-up bowl of water (which is surprisingly heavy!) to empty it. It also means any food debris gets caught in the strainer plug rather than blocking my sink.'

While £35 might sound like a lot to pay for something you can usually pick up for a few quid, the washing-up bowl is built to last. Ideal Home's Deputy Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti, has had her Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain washing up bowl for at least seven years. 'It still looks as good as new.'

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

She also adds that 'The fact it stands up on feet allows you to tip liquids down the sink (to the side of the bowl) easily and not worry that they catch and puddle under the base. It's definitely one of those I-don't-know-how-I-lived-without-it items of kitchen kit.'

The Wash&'Drain washing up bowl is available in two colours, stone and dark grey. I'm planning to invest in the grey to blend in with my stainless steel sink.

However, this isn't the only item Joseph Joseph has perfected when it comes to transforming the washing up. Here are a few of the other items they've transformed to make the evening clean-up easier.

Has the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain washing up bowl persuaded you to become a washing up bowl household?