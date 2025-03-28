Every homes editor I know owns this Joseph Joseph kitchen essential, and I've finally been persuaded to buy one too
I've never known a washing up bowl have such a cult following
In an office filled with homes editors, you'd expect the conversation to focus on trends or new home decor ranges, but recently it has been dominated by my colleagues raving about the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain kitchen washing up bowl.
The Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl isn't a new launch, but it came up when I was looking for a way to protect my new kitchen sink from stains. I was more than a little surprised to find that every editor I asked owned one of these £35 washing-up bowls. They all recommended it as a way to avoid having to intensively clean my stainless steel sink at the end of every day.
I am not from a washing-up bowl family; I've been brought up to believe that they cause more mess, not less. So the idea of spending £35 on one sounded a little bonkers to me. But I have finally been converted, as the Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl is not your traditional model.
Like everything Joseph Joseph gets its hands on, they've found a way to solve all the problems you'd have with a washing-up bowl and presented it in a stylish design that won't cramp the style of your kitchen sink ideas.
It has steep sides to keep the water in and large handles to make it easy to carry. But the real game-changer that converted me is the removable plug feature.
'It seems such an obvious idea when you think about it, but the drain function is so useful,' says Amy Lockwood, Ideal Home's Sleep Editor who owns the washing up bowl.
'It means you don’t have to lift up a full washing-up bowl of water (which is surprisingly heavy!) to empty it. It also means any food debris gets caught in the strainer plug rather than blocking my sink.'
While £35 might sound like a lot to pay for something you can usually pick up for a few quid, the washing-up bowl is built to last. Ideal Home's Deputy Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti, has had her Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain washing up bowl for at least seven years. 'It still looks as good as new.'
She also adds that 'The fact it stands up on feet allows you to tip liquids down the sink (to the side of the bowl) easily and not worry that they catch and puddle under the base. It's definitely one of those I-don't-know-how-I-lived-without-it items of kitchen kit.'
The Wash&'Drain washing up bowl is available in two colours, stone and dark grey. I'm planning to invest in the grey to blend in with my stainless steel sink.
However, this isn't the only item Joseph Joseph has perfected when it comes to transforming the washing up. Here are a few of the other items they've transformed to make the evening clean-up easier.
Keep the area around you sink neat and tidy, with a spot for washing up liquid, brushes and sponges.
If you find cleaning sharp knives tricky then this clever gadget with take all the effort out of it.
Has the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain washing up bowl persuaded you to become a washing up bowl household?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
