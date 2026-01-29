I’ve just found out I’ve been storing my scented candles all wrong – the 6 home storage buys I’m investing in to improve scent and longevity
I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for a scented candle. Whether I’m at my favourite homeware store or doing my food shop in Aldi, if there are scented candles on display, I’m probably having a sniff (and then taking one home).
If this sounds like you, then you’ll probably have a few of the best candles in rotation. But are you storing them correctly? Experts have revealed that there is a certain way to store scented candles if you want to keep their scent longevity - and unfortunately, out on display is not the best choice.
If you have multiple scented candles in your home right now, listen up, as these are the exact conditions your candles need to keep them in tip-top condition until you're ready to burn them.
How to store candles
Candles can be negatively affected by heat, dust and light, so you must store them correctly to preserve fragrance and ensure longevity. So, a dedicated space, out of direct sunlight, can be key to keeping them safe, as well as reducing visual clutter. In fact, a number of the Ideal Home team have a dedicated candle drawer in their home to keep them safe.
‘Candles should be stored in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight or heat to prevent melting, warping and scents fading,' says Lee Trethewey, an interiors expert at Sustainable Furniture. 'For candles that are not in jars with lids, these should be kept upright in an airtight container to preserve the fragrance and shape. Wherever you store the candles should be dry, as humidity can damage candles and cause the fragrance oils to separate from the wax.'
If you have a lot of candles, it can also be handy to categorise them by scent strength and fragrance type, too. It’s a handy way to organise drawers, too, if this is your location of choice for your candles.
‘Sort first by type and use, then by scent or colour so you can find exactly what you need in seconds. Keep one clearly labelled, lidded container per category and use dividers where you can, decanting bulk tealights and tapers so you can see your stock at a glance. Label each box with contents, scent and quantity, and keep a small ‘use‑first' section to avoid opening duplicates,’ says Liam Witham, CEO of moving company PSS International Removals.
‘Store pillars and tapers upright and wrap them individually in acid‑free tissue or baking parchment to prevent dents and colour transfer. Seal strongly scented jars in zip bags or their original boxes to prevent fragrance drifting into linens or food cupboards. Matches and lighters should live separately in a tin, wicks trimmed to around 5 mm before use, and any distorted or cracked candles should be set aside to be discarded safely.’
