IKEA’S new £10 storage trolley is the space-saving buy perfect for small spaces - is it the next cult classic?

IKEA is launching a new storage trolley this spring that we think rivals their classic RÅSKOG trolley.

The Swedish brand is a master of storage and organisation, with their affordable designs often optimised to maximise our small spaces. The new JUTTERSBO trolley is no expectation. The smaller cousin of the iconic RÅSKOG trolley, it’s perfect for those of us living in smaller spaces looking for an IKEA hack to maximise on space.

Arriving in stores on 1 March this year, keep your eyes peeled to snap up this brand new space-saving buy - we think it will achieve cult status in no time.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Retailing for £10, the JUTTERSBO trolley is £15 cheaper than the iconic RÅSKOG trolley. This largely comes down to size. To compare, the RÅSKOG trolley is, 28x38x61 cm, whereas the JUTTERSBO trolley is 83x35x35 cm making it less wide and a more compact option.

The JUTTERSBO trolley makes a great option for your small kitchen ideas. With four wheels, it can easily be moved around your space to where you need it and is a perfect size for holding condiments, and spices, as well as the items that are often left without a home - such as spare chargers.

It has the potential to be an excellent bedside table, it’s tall enough to suit a standard double bed. With three layers of storage, you could comfortably place a lamp and bedside reading on top, saving the second and third trays for your trinkets.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an IKEA trolley without its potential for swanky bar cart ideas. With Martini glasses on top, and spirits underneath, it's ideal for a tiny tipple station.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: IKEA)

What separates the JUTTERSBO from the RÅSKOG is its design. The JUTTERSBO has a circular shape with grooved edges, which arguably looks even more stylish.

Launching in a soft grey-green, the new JUTTERSBO already taps into one of the biggest colour trends for 2025. However, green has staying power as the new neutral that will work in most rooms and colour schemes around the home.

At first glance, the JUTTERSBO trolley has the full potential to become a cult favourite. It’s a practical and contemporary storage solution that looks good to boot. Come 1 March, I'll be heading out to get my hands on one. However, if you can’t wait to get your hands on one, here are some storage trolleys that I think look just as good.