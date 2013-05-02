Be inspired by this stunning Victorian semi in Berkshire

This Victorian semi, built in 1903, features a hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and garden office.
Exterior
Living room
The Balzac sofa, upholstered in soft mohair, and the sparkling chandelier add a large dose of luxury to this understated living room.
Sofa
SCP
Mirror
Knowles & Christou
Table
Funky Lifestyles
Grey traditional kitchen
This highly functional kitchen radiates calm with its soft cream units and grey floor tiles. Traditional accessories such as the solid wall clock and stainless-steel kettle add character.
Paint
Farrow & Ball
Blinds
Vanessa Arbuthnott
Dining room
Wooden flooring, white walls and cream blinds create a bright but cosy family dining room. The space is also used as a music room and study area.
Table
FifityFifty Furniture
Chairs
Blue Suntree
Children’s bedroom
With its soft grey walls and pastel accessories this beautiful room exudes warmth and character. Bunk beds are ideal for the children while they are young.
Bunk bed
Bump
Wall clock
The Conran Shop
Children’s bedroom corner
The white-painted bunk bed coupled with grey vintage wallpaper creates a traditional yet cosy haven for little ones.
Bunk bed
Bump
Bags
Alphabet Bags
Bathroom
Reflective pale blue flooring was chosen to echo the colour of the decorative wallpaper. A vase of vibrant flowers keeps the space looking bright and fresh.
Floor tiles
Amtico
Wallpaper
Vanessa Arbuthnott
Bedroom
The use of bold decorative wallpaper coupled with plain white linen works well in this beautiful bird-inspired bedroom.
Wallpaper
John Lewis
Cushion
Robert Allen
