Be inspired by this stunning Victorian semi in Berkshire

This Victorian semi, built in 1903, features a hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and garden office.

Bedroom

The use of bold decorative wallpaper coupled with plain white linen works well in this beautiful bird-inspired bedroom.

Image credit: Alex James

