It's hard to pick a favourite house tour, but you did, and these are your top 5 real homes of 2018!

Every year we publish a selection of beautiful homes from around the UK, from country cottages to modern masterpieces, all for your inspiration. We were curious as to what your favourite house tours would be, so we’ve rounded up your most-viewed house tours from 2018. Happy perusing!

1. A cool and classic Victorian semi in Northamptonshire

Your favourite home of 2018 was this monochromatic masterpiece in Northamptonshire, and we are not surprised. This Victorian semi is a neutral-lovers paradise, filled with lush foliage, plenty of texture and spectacular wall tiles. You must check out the kitchen!

View this home: Look around this cool and classic Victorian semi in Northamptonshire

2. A small-but-perfectly-formed family home in south London

Next up on the list is this small, minimal and modern home in south London, with Japanese and Scandinavian influences. Having lived in Japan for a while, the owners wanted to bring its clean, simple design to their home, which they have done so with aplomb.

View this home: Step inside this small-but-perfectly-formed family home in south London



3. An old farm steading in Scotland

Third up is this converted Victorian farm steading in Scotland. This home boasts three bedrooms and enjoys impressive views to Bishop Hill, part of the Lomond Hills. The homeowner had always dreamed of living in Scotland, inspired by fond childhood memories. Wooden furniture, textured fabrics and flagstone flooring give this home an informal and relaxed cottage feel.

View this home: Enjoy a wander around this renovated old farm steading in Scotland

4. A calm, light-filled home in Derbyshire

The fourth most popular real home is this spacious new-build in Derbyshire. The owners create a cosy and liveable home using a palette of natural whites, greys and soft minks, with the odd pop of bold colour.

5. A terraced house in Southwest London with extraordinary views

By reconfiguring their period home the owners have created a harmonious layout filled with colour, character and natural light. Jewel tones, plush fabrics and an abundance of light create a smart yet homely space. Isn’t this open-plan kitchen-diner a dream?

View this home: Look inside this terraced house in Southwest London

Which house tour is your favourite?