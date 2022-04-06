We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This three-bedroom end of terrace in Salisbury had previously been rented before the current owners moved in. It was in a serviceable condition, but it had zero character. It had magnolia walls and cheap beige carpet everywhere. The kitchen colour scheme was dark and very dated with a poor layout and the whole suspended timber floor downstairs was rotten.

The owners have since rebuilt and levelled the floor and laid reclaimed solid wood parquet throughout the downstairs. They have also reconfigured the kitchen layout, plastered and painted throughout, restored floorboards and fitted storage. The real home is now a fine example of a modern Victorian terrace.

The kitchen

The couple desperately wanted to reconfigure the kitchen layout, so relocated the back door to the living room and replaced the tiny kitchen window with a larger window to create more space and light.

‘The difference these changes made were quite incredible,’ says the owner, ‘it completely changed the feel of the house.’

The owners opted for bespoke shaker style cabinets from DIY Kitchens but were able to save some money on the fixtures and fittings. They laid the under-floor heating, the floor tiles, fitted all the cabinetry and learned how to install a kitchen splashback themselves. They also saved a fortune by whitewashing and oiling old floorboards as the work tops.

Instead of wall cabinets they fashioned some open kitchen shelving ideas, using a single piece of wood and brackets, adding a brass rail for a touch of elegance. The sink and taps were found for a fraction of the price by hunting around for second-hand pieces.

The dining room

The owners were keen to fit parquet flooring throughout, as they loved the design and the way it warms a space. However, it was completely out of their price range.

The couple spent weeks scouring the internet until they found someone selling a job lot of reclaimed parquet flooring for £100. However, it has taken us over two years to clean it up and install. ‘It’s been a labour of love, but it’s made our home!’, they told us.

The living room

The owners have tried not to stray too far from the Victorian era. They have enjoyed sourcing interesting furniture that comes with a little story.

The sofa is a vintage Laura Ashley piece featuring a nostalgic ditsy print. The large vintage rug was found on Facebook Marketplace and splits up the open plan living room idea.

The master bedroom

The owners have created a statement DIY headboard idea using panelling halfway up the wall with a ledge to display artwork and floral displays.

Video Of The Week

Old fireplaces can easily be found on eBay or Gumtree for pennies and add instant character and an interesting focal point to a room.

Guest bedroom

Another Facebook Marketplace find, this vintage brass hospital bed along with the floral bedding adds an old-world charm. You can create interesting wall art from unusual finds – like this old-fashioned carpet beater.

Additional words: Marisha Taylor