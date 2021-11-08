We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The owners of this period home in Glasgow bought the property long distance from London, knowing they wanted a good-sized family house within the catchment area of a good school.

‘My dad showed us around on Facetime and we immediately knew we wanted it,’ says the owner. ‘It was in need of renovation but we were very happy to undertake a project and we didn’t want to live with someone else’s taste. It felt less wasteful to buy something in relatively poor condition.’

Exterior

While wanting to update their home, the couple also wished to preserve the existing period features. Adding some Art Nouveau and Art Deco hints and touches, including gold edging and repeated organic motifs.

Glasgow is steeped in the influence of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the couple were inspired by his love of natural forms and his elegant, unmistakable sense of proportion. Beautiful light switches and carefully colour-coordinated bookshelves highlight the couple’s attention to detail.

Hallway

Right from the get-go the bold hallway colour scheme gives you a sense of the braveness with which this family home is decorated.

Kitchen

‘The house hadn’t been altered since the 1970s. The renovations we wanted to make took about a year and a half, and included a new extended kitchen across the back of the house.’

‘We got the messiest jobs done first and focused on creating a fun home and space for the children,’ says the owner.

Dining area

The owners approach to decorating her home is bold and deeply instinctive, ‘I choose wallpapers as additional artworks for my home.’ The leaf motif wallpaper connects inside and outside perfectly.’

The high ceiling gives this wallpapered feature wall idea even more impact.

Living room

The brooding dark living room colour scheme creates an ambient atmosphere, ideal for cosy nights in. The dark painted walls are soften and contrasted beautifully by the jewel tones of the mustard accent colours.

Touches of metallic brass and velvet mustards welcome a warmth to the dark colour scheme. Colour coordinated books also enhance the look.

Master bedroom

A captivating patterned wallpaper sets the scene in the master bedroom. Providing the perfect backdrop for this show-stopping blue velvet, button-back headboard that commands attention.

Bedroom

As with the rest of the house, vibrant colours and patterns bring warmth and character to the attic bedroom. The beautiful Christian Lacroix bedroom wallpaper idea makes a bold statement. Enhanced by navy blue low level walls and white ceilings, to ensure the wallpaper stands out.

Bathroom

This stylish new bathroom was part of the renovations. The owner chose a traditional style of sanitaryware, beautifully complemented by peacock coloured metro tiles.

Garden

The south-facing garden, had a stand-alone garage they could convert into a recording studio, which made it a must-have for the creative couple. They created this stylish sunken patio area, featuring bottle green tiles. It serves as an outside room almost all year round.

Feature originally written by Alison Gibb.