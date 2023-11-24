This must-have air fryer accessory I swear by is at an even lower price thanks to Black Friday

Allow me to let you in on my go-to air fryer essential that has since become a non-negotiable for me: an air fryer rack – or shelf. I tend to refer to it interchangeably. It's been a game-changer and now, I don't know how I ever used my air fryer without one.

The best air fryers have quickly become one of the most popular kitchen appliances, with many people favouring them over the use of a conventional oven as they're a failsafe way to save time, energy, and money. Unsurprisingly, I've since joined the air fryer train and needless to say, I'm hooked for life.

If you're teetering on whether or not to purchase one of these highly popular appliances for yourself, some of our favourite models are currently on offer in our extensive lineup of this year's best Black Friday deals. But, no air fryer is complete without some additional accessories to further streamline the cooking experience.

Stainless Steel Air Fryer Rack (2 Pieces), was £9.89 now £8.39 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Air Fryer Rack (2 Pieces) | was £9.89 now £8.39 at Amazon These air fryer racks are compatible with most dual-basket air fryers and include a stainless steel steam grill, a stainless steel grill rack (although I honestly don't think it really matters), and four stainless steel skewers.

In an article I wrote, I previously mentioned that one of the most common air fryer mistakes people make is forgetting to take advantage of the many air fryer accessories available on the market. Well, let's just say I've done everything in my power to not fall victim to this and swear by my air fryer racks that I use religiously – and have not regretted it one bit.

I actually stumbled across air fryer racks by accident, as my everyday air fryer (it's a Beko dual-zone air fryer, which for the record, is one of the best dual-zone air fryers I've tried) in my London flat already came equipped with a stainless steel rack as one of its accessories.

(Image credit: Future/Phillip Sowels )

Thus, I was launched into the world of air fryer accessories and have not looked back.

In fact, the air fryer is currently on offer as a Black Friday air fryer deal, so if you want to kill two birds with one stone, it might be worth checking out as you can then secure both a shiny new appliance as well as many accessories.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer | was £179.99 now £129.00 at Amazon This dual-basket air fryer has seen me through my good and bad days and doesn't fail to impress me. Its sleek design, LED touch controls, and keep-warm function are my favourite features. Better yet, it comes with four dishwasher-safe accessories: a cooking rack, grill, dehydrating rack, and skewer rack.

I always use my air fryer rack when cooking frozen food or reheating leftovers, and I honestly don't know how I went without one previously. And with so many air fryer racks on Amazon to choose from, I'm confident you'll find one that fits the bill for your specific air fryer model.

The air fryer rack means I can take advantage of the air fryer basket's limited surface area and fit more in without risking having my food become soggy or cooking unevenly as a result of overloading the basket.

An air fryer rack is without a doubt the best air fryer accessory I own, and I will always sing its praises. So, what better time to snap one up than as a part of this year's many Black Friday deals?

You can thank me later.