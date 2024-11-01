Aldi's new air fryer oven is a dead-ringer for the sellout Our Place Wonder Oven - but it's only £50
Aldi has joined the new generation of multi-tasking air fryers
Aldi has always done a brilliant job of keeping up with emerging homeware and appliance trends, and once again they've found a way to make the latest trend for multi-tasking air fryer ovens accessible for everyone with the new Aldi 9-in-1 air fryer oven.
The new air fryer oven is landing in stores on the 7th of November as part of the brand's Black Friday tech specialbuy drop. Featuring a drop-down door instead of baskets it has a striking resemblance to the design of one of the best air fryers we've tested - the Our Place Wonder Oven.
The Wonder Oven, along with Smeg's version of an air fryer, has been leading the charge for this new generation of air fryer ovens. Air fryer ovens are already a staple feature in many kitchens in the US, but they have gradually been making their way over to the UK with their drop-down doors and multi-tasking capabilities over the last year.
Our team hasn't tested the Aldi air fryer oven, but from testing similar styles they are brilliant space savers with a large cooking capacity.
Aldi's version of the air fryer oven comes in at an incredible price of £49.99, which is almost £150 cheaper than the Wonder Oven which is already one of the more affordable versions of this style of air fryer at £195.
For that price, the Aldi air fryer oven includes 9 auto functions including air fry, dehydrate, rotisserie, fish, steak, wing, cookie, pizza and toast. It features a touch control panel and comes equipped with a rack, crumb tray, air basket, rolling cage, rotisserie fork and even a pizza stone.
Essentially, it has everything you'd need whether you're cooking up a roast chicken or treating yourself to a fakeaway pizza. However, the air fryer only reaches temperatures of 250 degrees, which isn't quite high enough to properly mimic the conditions of a true indoor pizza oven if the mention of a pizza stone piqued your interest.
The price is amazing and the equipment included is certainly impressive. However, if you've been eyeing up the Our Place Wonder Oven for your countertop and wondering if this could be a good alternative, there are a few things to consider.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Firstly, the Aldi oven is larger than the petite Wonder Oven (which many of the Ideal Home team have found is the perfect air fryer size for a small kitchen). Plus you'll have to think about where you'll be able to store all the extra accessories.
Then there are also the looks to consider, the Aldi air fryer oven is definitely on the clunkier side and only available in black compared to the pretty retro-style Our Place Wonder Ovens which is available in spice, steam, blue salt and char.
However, if you have the space on your kitchen countertop and you're simply looking for a well-priced air fryer oven that will cook a bit of everything, I recommend marking the 7th of November in your diary to head down to Aldi.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
Striking colour is the home trend to know about for 2025 - here's how to make this bold look work in any home
Trends come and go, but here's how to give this look timeless appeal...
By Charlotte Boyd
-
I'm a cleaning and organizing expert - these are all the tasks I do in November to get my home ready for Christmas
Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie share's her November to-do list
By Lynsey Crombie
-
Aldi’s Perfect Twig Tree is a hidden gem for a Scandi-style Christmas - it’s a quarter of the price of our fave high-street brands too
Aldi has gone above and beyond this year when it comes to hosting a quiet luxury Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
'Tis the season for hosting - get prepped for festivities with these 5 kitchen drinks cabinet ideas
Make sure you have everything you need to be the best host in town
By Holly Cockburn
-
The first ever espresso machine from Philips is here and it comes with free barista training as a bonus
With 15 grind settings and a beautiful stainless steel exterior, this machine looks like the real deal
By Molly Cleary
-
Can you use cooking sprays in an air fryer? Experts reveal the rules you need to follow to avoid damaging your appliance
Technically you can, but your really shouldn't....
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've tried a halogen oven and I'd never use one again - here are 4 disadvantages to investing in one
Don't believe the hype
By Molly Cleary
-
Where should you position a kettle and toaster? Kitchen experts reveal the ideal positioning for perfect Feng Shui
Just a few small tweaks to where your everyday small appliances sit could refresh your kitchen
By Hayley Simmons
-
I just tried HexClad's 7-piece cookware set and I can confirm these cutting edge pans are well worth the hype
This game-changing cookware set deserves all the hype it gets
By Helen McCue
-
De'Longhi's newest manual coffee machine has the stainless steel looks to rival Sage – here's why it's a big deal for at-home baristas
We take a look at everything that De'Longhi claim sets this machine apart from the competition
By Molly Cleary
-
Air fryer covers are emerging as the latest cooking must-have, but do you really need one? This is what the experts say
Here's why we're not entirely sold on the merits of air fryer covers
By Molly Cleary