Aldi's new air fryer oven is a dead-ringer for the sellout Our Place Wonder Oven - but it's only £50

Black air fryer oven from Aldi
Aldi has always done a brilliant job of keeping up with emerging homeware and appliance trends, and once again they've found a way to make the latest trend for multi-tasking air fryer ovens accessible for everyone with the new Aldi 9-in-1 air fryer oven.

The new air fryer oven is landing in stores on the 7th of November as part of the brand's Black Friday tech specialbuy drop. Featuring a drop-down door instead of baskets it has a striking resemblance to the design of one of the best air fryers we've tested - the Our Place Wonder Oven.

The Wonder Oven, along with Smeg's version of an air fryer, has been leading the charge for this new generation of air fryer ovens. Air fryer ovens are already a staple feature in many kitchens in the US, but they have gradually been making their way over to the UK with their drop-down doors and multi-tasking capabilities over the last year.

Black air fryer oven from Aldi
Ambiano Air Fryer Oven

Our team hasn't tested the Aldi air fryer oven, but from testing similar styles they are brilliant space savers with a large cooking capacity.

Our Place Wonder Oven
Wonder Oven

Nearly every member of the team own a Wonder Oven and loves it, not only does it look great but it use a steam-infused technology for impressive cooking results.

Aldi's version of the air fryer oven comes in at an incredible price of £49.99, which is almost £150 cheaper than the Wonder Oven which is already one of the more affordable versions of this style of air fryer at £195.

For that price, the Aldi air fryer oven includes 9 auto functions including air fry, dehydrate, rotisserie, fish, steak, wing, cookie, pizza and toast. It features a touch control panel and comes equipped with a rack, crumb tray, air basket, rolling cage, rotisserie fork and even a pizza stone.

Essentially, it has everything you'd need whether you're cooking up a roast chicken or treating yourself to a fakeaway pizza. However, the air fryer only reaches temperatures of 250 degrees, which isn't quite high enough to properly mimic the conditions of a true indoor pizza oven if the mention of a pizza stone piqued your interest.

Black air fryer oven from Aldi

(Image credit: Aldi)

The price is amazing and the equipment included is certainly impressive. However, if you've been eyeing up the Our Place Wonder Oven for your countertop and wondering if this could be a good alternative, there are a few things to consider.

Firstly, the Aldi oven is larger than the petite Wonder Oven (which many of the Ideal Home team have found is the perfect air fryer size for a small kitchen). Plus you'll have to think about where you'll be able to store all the extra accessories.

Then there are also the looks to consider, the Aldi air fryer oven is definitely on the clunkier side and only available in black compared to the pretty retro-style Our Place Wonder Ovens which is available in spice, steam, blue salt and char.

However, if you have the space on your kitchen countertop and you're simply looking for a well-priced air fryer oven that will cook a bit of everything, I recommend marking the 7th of November in your diary to head down to Aldi.

