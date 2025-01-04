I'm a coffee lover and I've been waiting to upgrade to the De'Longhi Rivelia - with £100 off right now it's the perfect time

The New Year comes with its challenges, but one thing that can make getting back to early mornings a little better is a quality cup of coffee at home. That's why this De'Longhi Rivelia coffee machine is at the top of my kitchen wishlist - luckily, right now it's on sale for £599.99, down from £699.99 from De'Longhi and comes with a fantastic gift thrown in too.

When our expert reviewer tried out this machine in our De'Longhi Rivelia review she said it was 'quite possibly the best designed, nicest looking, and best performing automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine' she had ever reviewed. That's high praise from a home economist who has tested dozens of coffee machines for us here at Ideal Home.

As far as my own pick of the best bean to cup coffee machine goes, I've been loyal to my trusty Sage machine for years now. But after recently seeing a demo of the Rivelia and hearing all about its ease to use thanks to its automatic features, it's no secret that this is the machine I want to upgrade to. Here's how you can bag it with a 14% discount applied if you're tempted too.

De'Longhi Rivelia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine: was £699.99 now £599.99 at Delonghi UK Take £100 off the RRP of the Rivelia right now and get a Connesseiur Glasses set thrown in for free. This standout coffee machine won 5 stars in our reviewer process, with our expert tester sad to give it back at the end of the test period.

Why you don't want to miss this De'Longhi Rivelia deal

De'Longhi products have long been the standard for high-quality at-home coffee machines. With machines designed in Italy, the brand has a range of different options depending on how you want to make your morning cup.

While its newest manual espresso machine La Specialista Opera is tailor-made for coffee lovers who want to tweak their brew down to the finest details, the brand's range of automatic bean-to-cup machines are also very popular.

An automatic machine, like the Rivelia, requires very little user input. In our review, our expert found that it was as easy as the touch of a button after set up to get a 'tasty, full-bodied espresso with the perfect crema'.

(Image credit: Future)

While we tried out the model in our review with an automatic milk frother, this cheaper version comes with a manual wand, which you can use to whip up lattes and cappuccinos.

Another feature of the Rivelia that our reviewer loved is the Bean Adapt Technology, which adapts the grind level, coffee dose and infusion temperature of your drink for you. It made switching out to new beans a walk in the park.

Another bean-related feature of the Rivelia that has me hooked is the interchangable bean hoppers. That means that if you want to swap out for a decaf or use your fancier coffee beans for guests, you don't need to finish up with the beans currently in your machine. You can just swap them instead.

(Image credit: Future)

As you might be able to tell, I'm head over heels for this coffee machine. And at this reduced price, it's a true test of my willpower. Do you the Rivelia on your wishlist?