Organising pro Dilly Carter's pot storage trick made us realise we've been organising them wrong this whole time

If you’re anything like us, your pots and pans are likely shoved into your kitchen cupboard without much thought. It might be a little like a game of Jenga happening behind some of your cupboard doors!

So to help you corral your best saucepan set, Dilly Carter, a professional organiser – who also helps people to organise and declutter their homes on BBC's Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon – took to her Instagram to share the ingenious way she and her team neatly organise pots and pans in people’s homes, to help organise your kitchen cupboards.

Dilly advises, 'If you’ve got some nice deep drawers or deep cupboards in your kitchen, to store your pan, take your pan and your pan lid. Pick up your pan lid, turn it upside down, and put the next pan on top of the lid. Look how beautifully that now stacks.'

Many of Dilly's 88,000 followers revelled in the genius tip from Dilly, sharing what a great idea they thought it was.

'I do that with mine, the pots are not as big but it’s a great space saver,' one said. Another agreed, writing, 'I needed to know this!'

If you are trying to organise a small kitchen storage and are short on space to stack them with the lids, another alternative method we're fans of at Ideal Home is to stack the pots inside each other and store the lids on the door with these lid holders available on Amazon. We'd also recommend layering these pot protectors also on Amazon between the pans to protect them from getting scratched.

Which method do you have space to try out?