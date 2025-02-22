For years the kitchen triangle has been the main method for designing a successful layout, but there is a new zoning technique taking the culinary space by storm that focuses on the four key kitchen zones.

When it comes to planning your new kitchen layout, it can be tricky to know where to start, that is where guidance like the four kitchen zones comes in. While the kitchen triangle focuses on creating an ergonomic triangle that is easy to navigate when cooking, it doesn't work for every layout or lifestyle. Instead, this new approach of four essential zones to consider will ensure you have everything covered for a functional kitchen that stands up to the perils of modern life.

So what are these four zones? We spoke to kitchen experts to find out.

How to use the four key kitchen zones

1. Cooking area

Arguably the most vital zone in your kitchen, the cooking area is the best place to start when planning a layout. Whether you have your dream range cooker in mind to plan around or you need to double up on built-in ovens to feed a larger family, first think about the type of oven you need. This will allow you to figure out whether it needs to be built into wall cabinetry or whether it can be placed on the floor.

Next, Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, advises you to think about what surrounds an oven. 'The cooking zone will naturally have a hob and an oven, but what else might you need to successfully and easily cook? Do you need dedicated storage for pans, utensils, a place to store cooking oil etc?'

Ensuring you have adequate worktop space around your oven will mean that the cooking experience

2. The kitchen sink

The kitchen sink has the potential to be one of the prettiest areas of your kitchen, or the most cluttered. So you'll want to plan where to put a kitchen sink carefully so it's appropriately out of sight.

Locating a kitchen sink on an island will draw any attention from family and friends straight to your dirty dishes, so focus on placing it on a wall. Depending on your room layout, you might want to position it under a window to give you an aesthetically pleasing washing-up view, but decorating the area above with open shelving is a great alternative that adds personality to your space.

However, it's not just your sink that should go in this zone. You may also want a dishwasher and a cleaning cupboard to house all of the essentials in one place, limiting time spent running around the kitchen when cleaning is the priority.

3. The kitchen island

The kitchen island is one of the most sought-after features for any cooking space. It has quickly gone from a wishlist item to an essential component of a family kitchen.

Providing extra worktop space for food prep or housing cooking appliances, hidden cupboard storage and an area to perch for dinners or homework club, it really does act as the beating heart of a kitchen.

As you'll probably gather, an island is one of the rare zones that actually encompasses every core activity.

'An island can be a zone but will often overlap with some or all of the above, depending on the layout you go for and the style that you’d like. It might be that your island houses your hob or sink, or with the trend for built-in banquette seating, it could form part of your entertaining plans,' explains Richard Davonport.

4. Dining and entertaining areas

Ending with arguably the most fun zone - entertaining and dining. Our kitchens have evolved from being a space to cook to a place where all of your core socialising and dining takes place. As open-plan kitchens are on the rise, they might even have a sofa or lounge seating that can be used for everyday relaxing or evening soirees.

'If you are big on entertaining, a dining and entertaining space is a key zone but one you’ll want away from the others so that guests don’t interfere with your flow. Perhaps you’ll add a wine fridge, seating and even a bar or drinks cabinet,' Richard explains.

One popular layout is to position a seating area directly behind an island. This allows those using the island (to cook or as seating) to interact with those who are using the more formal seating zone. It also keeps all of the seats away from cooking and sink zones, creating subtle yet organised areas of use.

Banquette seating ideas are also on the rise in 2025 as a clever space-saving solution.

'Banquette dining areas are ideal for homeowners with limited space or for families who need more flexibility, such as those who often host friends and family. A bench or corner sofa is a great way to maximise both the space and seating capacity, ideal for large gatherings or growing families,' recommends Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

Will you be sticking to the kitchen triangle method for your next renovation or do the zones suit your lifestyle more?