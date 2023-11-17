Gino D'Acampo has launched a range of air fryers with George at Asda – and prices start from just £39

Renowned Italian chef and TV personality, Gino D'Acampo has launched a series of small appliances in his existing kitchenware collection exclusively for George at Asda. Our star buys, of course, are the air fryers which are available in three gorgeous colours.

The best air fryers are guaranteed to make mealtimes quicker and help you save energy at home, therefore, it's no surprise that winter is a key time that many of us look into buying one for the first time or perhaps looking to upgrade.

If you want in on the air fryer mania without breaking the bank, there are plenty of air fryers under £100 on the market that are fit for the job. And now, we've got even more to add to the ever-growing list following the release of Gino D'Acampo's air fryers for George at Asda.

(Image credit: George at Asda)

Shop Gino D'Acampo's full kitchenware collection, exclusively for George at Asda: small appliances, utensils, crockery, aprons, ovenware, and more

Gino D'Acampo air fryers for George at Asda

Celebrity chef, Gino D'Acampo, is someone who has long been a familiar face and pillar of daytime TV for many of us. So, to know that even the culinary whizz has converted to the land of air fryers certainly says something.

There are two air fryer models available to shop in Gino's newly extended kitchenware collection: the 3L manual air fryer and the 5L digital air fryer. Both models are available in a palette of muted, sophisticated shades of black, grey, and our personal favourite, a sage green.

Rest assured there'll be something for everyone, irrespective of your kitchen colour scheme.

Gino D'Acampo Green 3L Manual Air Fryer £39 at George Home Sporting a 3L capacity basket, this model has soft touch handles and dials with a variable temperature range spanning between 80-200 degrees Celcius. It has a 60-minute timer, an automatic timer shut-off function, and a removable dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleaning. Also available in grey or black. Gino D'Acampo Green 5L Digital Air Fryer £65 at George Home With a sleeker look and a larger 5L capacity basket, this model has a touch screen LED panel with 5 pre-set functions and a soft touch handle. It has a higher temperature range of 80 and 230 degrees Celcius, a 60-minute timer, an automatic timer shut-off, and a removable dishwasher-safe basket. Also available in grey or black.

As the names suggest, the difference between the two lies in its controls, with the manual air fryer coming in at a more affordable price point of £39 while the digital version rings in at a slightly higher price tag of £65.

Even then, this is still among some of the cheapest and best small air fryers we've seen on the market, and rightfully so. Affordability was one of Gino's main focus points in mind when extending his existing kitchenware collection to finally introduce electronic appliances.

(Image credit: George at Asda)

'I've really enjoyed bringing this collection to life and I cannot wait to see it being used in homes across the country,' remarks Gino. 'I've created all you need to cook everything from a quick snack to the finest meal, and it's super affordable too.'

This latest launch seamlessly blends ease of use with professional performance, making a hearty, home-cooked meal accessible to everyone. Better yet, pair these air fryer buys with one of the best air fryer cookbooks and you're well on your way to delicious meals all season long.

Here's to becoming kitchen heroes.