3 air fryer cookbooks I recommend as an air fryer expert to save time, money and energy

Grabbing a hold of one of the best air fryer cookbooks will help you streamline your time in the kitchen to save time, energy, and money. The best air fryers aren't just useful for quickly cooking up chips and chicken but also hold the capability to stretch your culinary skills a little further.

If you've managed to score an early Black Friday air fryer deal and are manoeuvring your new appliance for the first time or are a long-time user simply looking to spruce up your day-to-day meals and make use of your many air fryer accessories, the best air fryer cookbooks are here to help.

Listen. We're well aware that we live in a digital age where the internet is easily accessible for all your air fryer needs, but we have to admit that there's nothing quite like a physical copy of a cookbook. So, hear us out.

To give you a starting point, we've rounded up three that we love and highly recommend. There is something for everyone in these cookbooks, spanning easy, healthy, and budget-friendly air fryer recipes you'll always find yourself going back to.

Quick list: the best air fryer cookbooks

Best air fryer cookbook 2023

Truth be told, while we do use our air fryers more or less every day (especially following the change of season to help us save energy at home), these appliances can sometimes be equipped with more controls and settings than we can fully comprehend at one time.

That's where the best air fryer cookbooks can come in handy as your one-stop shop for any queries and to supply you with an overflow of air fryer ideas to keep you busy in the kitchen and your tummy happy.

Don't get us wrong, as much as we love our go-to easy air fryer meals (like making an air fryer toastie or air fryer jacket potato), it's always nice to switch things up a bit and try out new recipes.

So, whether you've got a small air fryer, a dual-zone model, or an appliance fit for a family of four, these air fryer cookbooks will be your saving grace.

The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare AndrewsBest for beginners
The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook

As the title suggests, this cookbook is the ultimate guide to cooking easy and delicious meals using an air fryer. From simple midweek meals to whole joints of meat, hearty breakfasts, desserts, and more, you can bring the magic of air frying into every meal.

Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook by Poppy OBest for easy recipes
Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook

Filled with 100 recipes for cooking the perfect chips, roast chicken, baked potatoes, mac and cheese, brownies, and more, this cookbook ensures easy and delicious meals that won't break the bank.

Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan AnthonyBest for healthy recipes
Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book

Revolutionise your cooking with recipes that are quick, healthy, and utterly delicious. This cookbook features fancier (but equally easy to achieve) fan-favourite meals from starters, snacks, speedy lunches, fakeaways, and more.

We think these air fryer cookbooks can work as a great Christmas gift under £50 for a loved one, irrespective of whether they're an aspiring cook or are perhaps just a busy parent.

Pair these cookbooks with an air fryer under £100 and you're well on your way to achieving a purse-friendly kitchen setup that won't break the bank.

Where to buy air fryer cookbooks

If you are keen to extend your search for the best air fryer cookbook further than our recommended buys, here is a list of retailers you can browse through to find your perfect cookbook:

FAQs

What is the best air fryer cookbook for beginners?

For beginners, we recommend The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews which you can buy for £10 at Amazon.

What is the best air fryer cookbook to buy?

The best air fryer cookbook for you will depend entirely on the kind of recipes you're trying to achieve, however, 3 air fryer cookbooks we recommend are:

The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews, £10 at Amazon
Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook by Poppy O'Toole, £14 at Amazon
Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan Anthony, £9.50 at Amazon

So, what are you waiting for? Your ideal air fryer cookbook awaits.

