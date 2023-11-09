3 air fryer cookbooks I recommend as an air fryer expert to save time, money and energy
Whether you're a newbie or an air fryer fanatic, these are the cookbooks you'll always come back to
Grabbing a hold of one of the best air fryer cookbooks will help you streamline your time in the kitchen to save time, energy, and money. The best air fryers aren't just useful for quickly cooking up chips and chicken but also hold the capability to stretch your culinary skills a little further.
If you've managed to score an early Black Friday air fryer deal and are manoeuvring your new appliance for the first time or are a long-time user simply looking to spruce up your day-to-day meals and make use of your many air fryer accessories, the best air fryer cookbooks are here to help.
Listen. We're well aware that we live in a digital age where the internet is easily accessible for all your air fryer needs, but we have to admit that there's nothing quite like a physical copy of a cookbook. So, hear us out.
To give you a starting point, we've rounded up three that we love and highly recommend. There is something for everyone in these cookbooks, spanning easy, healthy, and budget-friendly air fryer recipes you'll always find yourself going back to.
Quick list: the best air fryer cookbooks
- Best for beginners: The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews, £10 at Amazon
- Best for easy recipes: Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook by Poppy O'Toole, £14 at Amazon
- Best for healthy recipes: Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan Anthony, £9.50 at Amazon
Best air fryer cookbook 2023
Truth be told, while we do use our air fryers more or less every day (especially following the change of season to help us save energy at home), these appliances can sometimes be equipped with more controls and settings than we can fully comprehend at one time.
That's where the best air fryer cookbooks can come in handy as your one-stop shop for any queries and to supply you with an overflow of air fryer ideas to keep you busy in the kitchen and your tummy happy.
Don't get us wrong, as much as we love our go-to easy air fryer meals (like making an air fryer toastie or air fryer jacket potato), it's always nice to switch things up a bit and try out new recipes.
So, whether you've got a small air fryer, a dual-zone model, or an appliance fit for a family of four, these air fryer cookbooks will be your saving grace.
Best for beginners
As the title suggests, this cookbook is the ultimate guide to cooking easy and delicious meals using an air fryer. From simple midweek meals to whole joints of meat, hearty breakfasts, desserts, and more, you can bring the magic of air frying into every meal.
Best for easy recipes
Filled with 100 recipes for cooking the perfect chips, roast chicken, baked potatoes, mac and cheese, brownies, and more, this cookbook ensures easy and delicious meals that won't break the bank.
Best for healthy recipes
Revolutionise your cooking with recipes that are quick, healthy, and utterly delicious. This cookbook features fancier (but equally easy to achieve) fan-favourite meals from starters, snacks, speedy lunches, fakeaways, and more.
We think these air fryer cookbooks can work as a great Christmas gift under £50 for a loved one, irrespective of whether they're an aspiring cook or are perhaps just a busy parent.
Pair these cookbooks with an air fryer under £100 and you're well on your way to achieving a purse-friendly kitchen setup that won't break the bank.
Where to buy air fryer cookbooks
If you are keen to extend your search for the best air fryer cookbook further than our recommended buys, here is a list of retailers you can browse through to find your perfect cookbook:
- Browse air fryer cookbooks at Amazon
- Browse air fryer cookbooks at WHSmith
- Browse air fryer cookbooks at Waterstones
- Browse air fryer cookbooks at The Works
- Browse air fryer cookbooks at John Lewis
FAQs
What is the best air fryer cookbook for beginners?
For beginners, we recommend The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews which you can buy for £10 at Amazon.
What is the best air fryer cookbook to buy?
The best air fryer cookbook for you will depend entirely on the kind of recipes you're trying to achieve, however, 3 air fryer cookbooks we recommend are:
The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews, £10 at Amazon
Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook by Poppy O'Toole, £14 at Amazon
Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan Anthony, £9.50 at Amazon
So, what are you waiting for? Your ideal air fryer cookbook awaits.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
How we test air fryers at Ideal Home
Our in-house air fryer review process sees us put all range of these appliances through their paces at our dedicated test facility and at home – here's how...
By Molly Cleary
-
These are the 5 best plant covers to protect your garden with this winter
What are the best plant covers to protect which plant this winter, according to gardening experts
By Sara Hesikova
-
When to plant onion sets if you want delicious onions on tap
Not sure when to plant onion sets? We've got you covered with our expert guide
By Kayleigh Dray