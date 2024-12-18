I've tracked down all of the kitchen appliances Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie Cooks Christmas - here's what he's cooking with

For Christmas tips and recipes, I've thoroughly enjoyed the first two instalments of Jamie Cooks Christmas, which is Jamie Oliver's new Channel 4 show dedicated to the art of adding 'festive flair'.

If you've been watching too, you might be wondering about the various tools Jamie uses to magic up all of his wonderful-looking dishes. Seeing as we've already tracked down Jamie's coveted air fryer, I thought I'd set myself the task of identifying the products he's using. As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, spotting a pan or a blender in the wild is one of my specialist skills.

So, I trained my eye over Jamie's kitchen must-haves to bring you this list of must-haves from the celebrity chef's kitchen, including some of the best saucepans and even one of the best stand mixers.

The products Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie Cooks Christmas

While Jamie's kitchen is very kitted out with gadgets, he does go to lengths in these Christmas specials to stress that you can always swap a stand mixer for a handheld whisk and that there's no need to buy into a specific brand.

But if you want to cook just like him with these recommendations, then now you can!