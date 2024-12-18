I've tracked down all of the kitchen appliances Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie Cooks Christmas - here's what he's cooking with
If you've been watching Jamie Cooks Christmas, these kitchen must-haves will be familiar
For Christmas tips and recipes, I've thoroughly enjoyed the first two instalments of Jamie Cooks Christmas, which is Jamie Oliver's new Channel 4 show dedicated to the art of adding 'festive flair'.
If you've been watching too, you might be wondering about the various tools Jamie uses to magic up all of his wonderful-looking dishes. Seeing as we've already tracked down Jamie's coveted air fryer, I thought I'd set myself the task of identifying the products he's using. As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, spotting a pan or a blender in the wild is one of my specialist skills.
So, I trained my eye over Jamie's kitchen must-haves to bring you this list of must-haves from the celebrity chef's kitchen, including some of the best saucepans and even one of the best stand mixers.
The products Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie Cooks Christmas
Knowing all about Jamie's partnership with pan experts Tefal, it came as little surprise to me to see him using this pan in the very first recipe from the show. And it's not just Jamie who vouches for this pan, with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from nearly 500 reviewers showing that it has the public vote too.
It's hard to make out exactly which blender Jamie uses to liquidise his cranberry mix for his cheesy crackers in the first episode but after a little sleuthing I think it must be this one from KitchenAid. While Jamie is using the Almond Cream colour, this striking Cherry Red version is currently available from John Lewis.
Tefal uses this casserole dish to whip up his cauliflower and romanesco veggie centrepiece. It's a versatile pick that you can use on the hob and pop into the oven. It has an incredibly high rating from user reviews on the John Lewis website too.
For his seasoning mixes and to chop nuts finely, Jamie reaches for this Magimix food processor, which we've reviewed in our Magimix 4200XL Food Processor review. Our expert reviewer Millie said that this product has a 'quality design that won't let you down' and clearly Jamie agrees.
Yep, you guessed it, it's another one of Jamie's very own products. This time it's a bright blue tart dish which he uses in the series for his sprout pie. If you like the colour of this dish the rest of his bakeware collaboration with Tefal is decked out in the same shade!
To make his mulled-wine pear pavlova (which I'm definitely going to copy this Christmas), Jamie makes his meringues with the iconic KitchenAid Artisan mixer, which has an outline I'd recognise anywhere. We certified it as an Ideal Home favourite in our review and I just love that Jamie uses the very festive copper bowl to match.
While Jamie's kitchen is very kitted out with gadgets, he does go to lengths in these Christmas specials to stress that you can always swap a stand mixer for a handheld whisk and that there's no need to buy into a specific brand.
But if you want to cook just like him with these recommendations, then now you can!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
