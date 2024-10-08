Kenwood has finally designed a stand mixer for small kitchens – I put it to the test with 3 Prue Leith recipes
You don't need a big kitchen for Bake Off-worthy cakes
If you're a Great British Bake Off fan but don't have the space to add a stand mixer to your countertop Kenwood has created a solution with the new Kenwood Go stand mixer.
Kenwood is the brand behind one of the best stand mixers the Ideal Home team has tested, the kMix (which beat out the KitchenAid stand mixer to be the top-rated in our buying guide). Every Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday I stare longingly at the kMix, but with only a small kitchen countertop I don't have the space for it in my kitchen. But the new Kenwood Go stand mixer has changed all that after I put it to the test with three Prue Leith recipes in my small kitchen.
The new mixer is one of the latest additions to Kenwood's Go collection that already includes our top-rated multi-pro Go food processor. The whole range is designed to be compact without compromising on performance.
Testing the Kenwood Go Stand mixer
The stand mixer is 30 cm tall, 5 cm smaller than the kMix. It's also light-weight, coming in at 6.3kg, instead of the kMix's heavier 9.1kg. The built-in handle and dimensions meant I could easily lift it in and out of my bottom kitchen cabinet.
It comes kitted out with a K-beater, whisk and dough hook which are fully all adjustable to reach the very bottom of the bowl. I put each piece of kit to the test with recipes from the Queen of Baking and Bake Off judge Prue Leith.
The beater made short work of creaming sugar and butter for the Victoria sponge recipe. It also easily tackled kneading a basic bread loaf, a challenge that more budget stand mixers can struggle with. Finally, the speed control allowed me to perfectly whip egg whites into coconut meringues.
Even though the 4-litre bowl size is smaller than the kMix, I found that it handled the recipe quantities easily. Unless you're practising a showstopper, I doubt you'll notice the smaller size.
The stand mixer was so easy to clean up that I was able to bash out all three recipes in one afternoon. I'm still a little in shock that I managed it.
The Kenwood Go Stand Mixer doesn't have the same retro good looks as the kMix. However, I loved its elegant compact design which is available in two colours storm blue (my personal favourite) and red clay.
Overall, I'm seriously impressed by this new addition to the Kenwood appliance family. It's a brilliant affordable and smaller alternative to the iconic kMix, perfect for slotting into a small kitchen.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
