These 2 kitchen appliance colours are going out of style in 2025 — here are the stylish shades to go for instead
A co-ordinated colour palette goes a long way
There are a multitude of decisions to make when it comes to designing your dream kitchen and shopping for it, and one of the most tricky ones is what colour kitchen appliances to choose.
Should they match your kitchen cabinets or contrast them? Is it better to buy a matching set or differentiate the colours? There are a few questions to ask, but one of the biggest is what colours are actually on trend?
From the best kettles to the best air fryers on the market, choosing the right appliance for your home is one decision, but the colour is another. We've asked kitchen design experts for their top advice on what kitchen appliance colours are trending, and which ones aren't, so you can ensure your space is as stylish as possible.
1. Black
Black appliances have long been seen as somewhat of a neutral, as the dark shade makes it easy to match across an entire scheme. From your oven and microwave to your kettle and toaster, black is a readily available shade that feels like a safe bet.
'We’ve noticed a shift away from those starker white, more clinical finishes to those that feel more sleek and high-end,' explains Chloe Blanchfield, product marketing manager at Hisense UK.
We don't see black appliances totally going out of fashion, but recent kitchen trends have seen softer colour palettes growing in popularity, away from the statement black schemes we saw 5 years ago.
What's replacing it: Stainless steel
Stainless steel has seen a huge resurgence in the past year. From entire stainless steel kitchens to stainless steel pans that are a non-toxic alternative for cooking, it's safe to say that chrome is having a moment.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
It's super sleek and goes with everything, making it a great choice for kitchen appliances. You will need to keep on top of cleaning stainless steel appliances as fingerprints can get a little out of hand, but we think it's entirely worth it for the chic and timeless look.
This toaster comes highly recommended by the Ideal Home team and features in my own kitchen. The stainless steel tone looks really high end and is surprisingly easy to keep free of fingerprints.
An air fryer is a certified kitchen essential, and with it being out on your worktop for everyday use, you'll want it to look good. The Ninja Foodi MAX in stainless steel is the ultimate choice.
2. White
'For years, stark white appliances have been a staple in British kitchens, offering a clean and contemporary aesthetic. It has also been part of a wider trend for white in general, from tiles to kitchen cabinets. However, in 2025, we are seeing a distinct shift away from this clinical look,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.
'White appliances, once seen as a timeless choice, can now appear overly stark, particularly in open-plan settings where seamless integration with cabinetry and worktops is key.'
What's replacing it: Cream
Cream is a bit of a controversial colour in the world of kitchens. Cream kitchens were previously synonymous with countryside interiors and slowly fell out of favour, but with kitchen and paint companies now releasing less yellow shades, it's becoming much more popular.
White appliances can be a little too stark, whereas cream will keep the scheme neutral while softening the overall look.
'Homeowners are now prioritising warmth, depth, and individuality in their kitchens, favouring appliances in muted, earthy tones or rich, textured finishes,' Richard adds. Cream will pair perfectly with traditional kitchen ideas and last for years to come, no matter what cabinetry colour you go for.
When we think of classic cream appliances, Smeg is our go-to brand. Their infamous kettle makes a chic addition to any worktop and can be matched to other appliances for a coordinated look.
This cream toaster from Dunelm is a more budget-friendly alternative to brands such as Smeg but has the same vintage-inspired look.
FAQs
What is the most popular kitchen appliance colour right now?
While we believe that you should choose kitchen fittings and styles that speak to your personal taste, it's only natural that we look to emerging trends for inspiration.
Kitchen appliances can be tricky to choose - the latest tech often comes in quite plain colours that make it hard to customise to your design, and you want to choose something that will last for years to come aesthetically.
So what is the most popular kitchen appliance colour right now?
'Sophisticated matt blacks, soft greys, and even brushed metals are taking centre stage,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.
'Blending effortlessly with the growing trend for natural materials such as wood and stone,' he adds, chic brushed metals are key to creating a versatile scheme that will grow with trends as they come, while adding to a homely, inviting feel.
Would you consider swapping out your appliances for a trend-focused kitchen update?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to store guest bedding – the best places in your home to keep it free of dust, damp and creases
Storage tips that will keep it out of the way and in pristine condition, ready for visitors
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Bees and butterflies will love your garden if you plant this one flowering plant, garden experts say
Bees and butterflies can't get enough of this vibrant flowering plant
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Experts swear by this one tool cleaning method – here's how to save on cleaning time and simplify your routine
How to cut the clutter and streamline your cleaning cupboard to boot
By Rebecca Lawton
-
M&S’ All In One Saucepan is £95 cheaper than the iconic Always Pan – but you’ll have to act quickly if you want one as it’s already selling out online
This might be the cheapest alternative for the iconic Always Pan that we've seen
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This small kitchen essential is the secret to increasing your worktop space — plus, it's under £35
Your sink will be twice as practical...
By Holly Cockburn
-
I struggled for years to find a good way to store my KitchenAid stand mixer attachments until I found this £8 buy
It's a very simple fix
By Molly Cleary
-
5 ways to organise a kitchen island for a clutter-free, functional cooking and seating space in 2025
Because there's nothing worse than a messy worktop
By Holly Cockburn
-
Dualit has given its iconic toaster a fresh new look — it's a bold and sophisticated choice
The iconic toaster has been given a modern update
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The 6 questions you should always ask your kitchen designer before starting a renovation - expert tips to avoid an expensive mistake
Not discussing these points with your kitchen designer could cause some costly mistakes
By Holly Walsh
-
Kenwood's much-loved kMix stand mixer just got an on-trend colour-drench makeover — here's a first look
Our top-rated stand mixer ever has a fresh new look
By Molly Cleary
-
Lidl's £30 alternative to Le Creuset's cast iron dish is in the perfect pastel shade to get ready for Spring
We're heading straight to our nearest store
By Holly Cockburn