These 2 kitchen appliance colours are going out of style in 2025 — here are the stylish shades to go for instead

There are a multitude of decisions to make when it comes to designing your dream kitchen and shopping for it, and one of the most tricky ones is what colour kitchen appliances to choose.

Should they match your kitchen cabinets or contrast them? Is it better to buy a matching set or differentiate the colours? There are a few questions to ask, but one of the biggest is what colours are actually on trend?

From the best kettles to the best air fryers on the market, choosing the right appliance for your home is one decision, but the colour is another. We've asked kitchen design experts for their top advice on what kitchen appliance colours are trending, and which ones aren't, so you can ensure your space is as stylish as possible.

1. Black

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Bee Holmes)

Black appliances have long been seen as somewhat of a neutral, as the dark shade makes it easy to match across an entire scheme. From your oven and microwave to your kettle and toaster, black is a readily available shade that feels like a safe bet.

'We’ve noticed a shift away from those starker white, more clinical finishes to those that feel more sleek and high-end,' explains Chloe Blanchfield, product marketing manager at Hisense UK.

We don't see black appliances totally going out of fashion, but recent kitchen trends have seen softer colour palettes growing in popularity, away from the statement black schemes we saw 5 years ago.

What's replacing it: Stainless steel

(Image credit: ProCook)

Stainless steel has seen a huge resurgence in the past year. From entire stainless steel kitchens to stainless steel pans that are a non-toxic alternative for cooking, it's safe to say that chrome is having a moment.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's super sleek and goes with everything, making it a great choice for kitchen appliances. You will need to keep on top of cleaning stainless steel appliances as fingerprints can get a little out of hand, but we think it's entirely worth it for the chic and timeless look.

Stainless Steel Toaster 4 Slice £99 at Pro Cook This toaster comes highly recommended by the Ideal Home team and features in my own kitchen. The stainless steel tone looks really high end and is surprisingly easy to keep free of fingerprints. Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer £5.88 at Amazon £189.99 at Amazon £249.99 at Ninja UK An air fryer is a certified kitchen essential, and with it being out on your worktop for everyday use, you'll want it to look good. The Ninja Foodi MAX in stainless steel is the ultimate choice. Stainless Steel Kettle £199.99 at Amazon Create a matching appliance set up with this stainless steel kettle from Pro Cook. This features in my own kitchen and brings joy to every morning coffee routine.

2. White

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

'For years, stark white appliances have been a staple in British kitchens, offering a clean and contemporary aesthetic. It has also been part of a wider trend for white in general, from tiles to kitchen cabinets. However, in 2025, we are seeing a distinct shift away from this clinical look,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

'White appliances, once seen as a timeless choice, can now appear overly stark, particularly in open-plan settings where seamless integration with cabinetry and worktops is key.'

What's replacing it: Cream

(Image credit: Devol)

Cream is a bit of a controversial colour in the world of kitchens. Cream kitchens were previously synonymous with countryside interiors and slowly fell out of favour, but with kitchen and paint companies now releasing less yellow shades, it's becoming much more popular.

White appliances can be a little too stark, whereas cream will keep the scheme neutral while softening the overall look.

'Homeowners are now prioritising warmth, depth, and individuality in their kitchens, favouring appliances in muted, earthy tones or rich, textured finishes,' Richard adds. Cream will pair perfectly with traditional kitchen ideas and last for years to come, no matter what cabinetry colour you go for.

Smeg Kettle in Cream £150 at Argos When we think of classic cream appliances, Smeg is our go-to brand. Their infamous kettle makes a chic addition to any worktop and can be matched to other appliances for a coordinated look. Spectrum Cream 4 Slice Toaster £30 at Dunelm This cream toaster from Dunelm is a more budget-friendly alternative to brands such as Smeg but has the same vintage-inspired look. Cream Textured 8 Litre Digital Air Fryer £53 at George Home It can be tricky to find air fryers in colours other than black or grey but this cream option is perfect for a pastel-themed kitchen. The ribbed effect is right on trend too.

FAQs

What is the most popular kitchen appliance colour right now?

While we believe that you should choose kitchen fittings and styles that speak to your personal taste, it's only natural that we look to emerging trends for inspiration.

Kitchen appliances can be tricky to choose - the latest tech often comes in quite plain colours that make it hard to customise to your design, and you want to choose something that will last for years to come aesthetically.

So what is the most popular kitchen appliance colour right now?

'Sophisticated matt blacks, soft greys, and even brushed metals are taking centre stage,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

'Blending effortlessly with the growing trend for natural materials such as wood and stone,' he adds, chic brushed metals are key to creating a versatile scheme that will grow with trends as they come, while adding to a homely, inviting feel.

Would you consider swapping out your appliances for a trend-focused kitchen update?