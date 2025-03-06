The chrome fittings in Meghan Markle's elegant farmhouse kitchen are set to be a big trend in 2025 - this is how to get the look

There are few things better than getting to nosy around someone else's home, but combine this with a member of the Royal Family and a multi-million dollar Californian estate, and well, it's a match made in nosiness heaven. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's, new docuseries 'With Love, Meghan' has just launched on Netflix, and with it, a special insight into her home and kitchen to inspire our own spaces.

While her rustic yet impossibly chic farmhouse is a little out of reach, we've spotted a big kitchen trend for 2025 in her very own cooking space: Chrome.

The last few years have seen brass finishes take centre stage in kitchen design, famed for their antique-inspired look that adds a characterful and classic touch to a design. Chrome, on the other hand, was a big kitchen trend in the early noughties but took a back seat while lacquered finishes grew in popularity.

However, if it's good enough for a Royal, then it's good enough for us. With a classic cream kitchen setting the backdrop for sleek chrome fittings, it's safe to say we're taking major inspiration from Meghan Markle's kitchen.

Meghan Markle's chrome kitchen fittings

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

'We’re noticing a growing preference for finishes beyond brass, with chrome making a strong resurgence. In fact, we anticipate chrome will take centre stage towards the end of this year and well into 2026,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

Where brass finishes signalled that you were 'in the know' with the latest trends, chrome offers a traditional take that simply says you don't need to be. It might be a reflection of the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country - chrome tends to be more affordable, easier to clean and long-lasting - or it might be that we're looking towards elegant and enduring interiors in 2025.

Meghan Markle's kitchen is the epitome of this timeless look. Cream Shaker kitchen cabinets create an expansive farmhouse-inspired design, while her chrome range cooker and mixer tap add a sleek edge. It's modern without being too contemporary, plus it pairs perfectly with lots of rustic wood touches.

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

While it undoubtedly reflects modern kitchen ideas rather than more antique-inspired brass finishes, it does still have an important design history.

'Our renewed love of vintage interiors, particularly the resurgence of 70s décor, is playing a role in chrome’s return. While it has a contemporary shine, chrome works beautifully with retro styling, making it an ideal finish for those embracing nostalgic design elements,' Keeley explains.

Chrome is a super versatile metal choice for a kitchen or bathroom. It can be tricky to know exactly how matchy-matchy to go with metallic finishes, and while with brass, you might want to keep a uniform look, chrome can easily pair with matte black cabinet handles, as shown in Meghan's kitchen, to add a bit of edge.

This isn't to say we should be waving goodbye to brass, though - Meghan has thoughtfully added an antique touch through the hanging utensil storage above the hob. The combination of chrome, wood, matte black and brass in her kitchen proves that there's no set rule when it comes to mixing metals.

Chrome cup handles and a stainless steel range cooker add shine to this bold dark kitchen design. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Ultimately, a kitchen has to last. Even if you're a Royal, it's not something that you update often, so choosing finishes that stand the test of time both in terms of practicality and style.

'Its reliability and ability to complement both modern and traditional aesthetics make chrome a strong choice for long-lasting design. Even as bold new finishes emerge, chrome remains a dependable and stylish option for homeowners looking for versatility,' adds Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

Get the look

If there's anyone to take cues from when it comes to timeless style, it's Meghan Markle. Will you reverting back to chrome finishes or were you already a stickler for the classic tone?