The £11 air fryer cooking essential our in-house experts swear by

Our experts swear by these must-have essentials to purchase alongside the best air fryer so you can maximise and streamline your cooking experience.

We're comfortably into 2023, and air fryers are still the talk of the town. Following the holiday period and its seasonal air fryer deals, we're pretty certain that a lot of people are proud owners of a new or pre-loved model – and with new owners comes a need for new, quick tips to give you a helping hand when navigating this new kitchen territory.

(Image credit: Future Studios/Phillip Sowels)

If you've done your research on things to look for when buying an air fryer, then it only makes sense that you're also here to hunt the one thing to buy that our in-house experts swear by to maximise your shiny, new kitchen appliance.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Sowels)

'The essential purchase I made when I first started using an air fryer was a glass spray bottle like this one from Amazon (opens in new tab). I fill it with olive oil and then spritz it directly into my air fryer drawers to make the process so much easier and quicker,' explains Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary.

'Before I would have to add oil to a bowl and add it to whatever I was cooking or try and spread the oil around with utensils. There's no fuss with using a spray bottle as you can get such great coverage and get the oil to exactly where you need it.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Sowels)

Utilising a spray bottle when cooking with an air fryer is an easy way to avoid making the air fryer mistake of using too much oil. Having the ability to control exactly where the oil goes is something you'll thank yourself for later down the line, especially when the task comes of having to clean your air fryer. Best to minimise the clean-up and mess now while it's early.

As it's become a lot easier to find air fryers in stock, so come a lot of new users finally being able to make the long-awaited purchase, eager to learn the ropes. We hope that these quick little tips will help you get the hang of it just that tad faster.