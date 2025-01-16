Anthea Turner's 'altar of coffee' is a lesson in creating the ultimate coffee bar at home – here's how to get the look
It could be the key to curing the January blues
January brings a renewed appreciation for our homes - after a hectic month of festivities, cosying up at home (and saving some money) is a much-appreciated relief - but that doesn't mean we should be without some little slices of luxury. And Anthea Turner has shown us just what we need to get through the colder months.
In an Instagram reel posted by the TV presenter, Anthea Turner showcases the coffee station that her and her husband created using a secondhand machine. With both the barista-level tools you need and some styling tips, it's safe to say she has nailed the cafe kitchens look.
It's no secret that investing in one of the best coffee machines is the key to reducing how much you spend in coffee shops, and crucial for learning how to slow down and enjoy mornings at home. While there are many coffee machines that will get the job done, creating your perfect coffee bar idea with a machine that gives you a barista-level experience will make mornings taste that little bit sweeter.
Anthea's coffee bar is the epitome of creating a cafe aesthetic at home, so we couldn't wait to show you how to recreate the look in your own kitchen.
A post shared by Anthea Turner (@antheaturner)
A photo posted by on
Anthea Turner's Coffee Bar
In her Instagram post, Anthea explains that the mastermind behind her coffee station is her husband Mark, who being half-Italian, has a penchant for a morning double espresso. As such, he has invested in the premium Italian brand of coffee machines, La Marzocco, commonly found in the trendiest coffee shops around.
Sat atop a grey cabinet with a dark-veined stone worktop, their coffee bar creates a little station separate from the main cooking space dedicated to coffee. Making a morning coffee can be a ritualistic and mindful task, especially when it involves grinding your own beans, and ensuring you have an aesthetically pleasing set-up will only make your mornings feel calmer.
It's important to note that you don't have to go overboard when creating the coffee bar of your dreams. A good coffee machine and beans (or ground coffee) will do all of the hard work for you, then all you'll need to add are the extras you like. Your favourite mug, a milk frother (if your machine doesn't have one built-in) and some syrups will instantly upgrade a coffee station.
The most important part, as Anthea mentioned, is choosing the right coffee machine. The fanciest machine with all the bells and whistles might not be best for your lifestyle if you're time-poor, whereas if you're a coffee-fanatic a pod-machine might not cut it.
'Anthea's search for the perfect coffee machine is an admirable feat and I love that she opted for a pre-loved machine too. Like Anthea, I've also attended The London Coffee Festival and would recommend it for anyone who wants to learn more about their coffee,' explains Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.
'If you're looking for an Italian espresso machine like Anthea's, La Pavoni is a brand worth looking into. Or, if you love the stainless steel look but you're not prepared to pay quite so much, then I've tried the De'Loghi Dedica before which is a beautiful machine but will hurt your wallet a lot less and take up less space in a smaller kitchen too!'
As Anthea mentions, a handy way to save money but get the machine you want is to opt for a preloved model. There are so many secondhand, and refurbished, coffee machines available which means you can get a more premium style for less. eBay has a great refurbished scheme which is the perfect place to start.
Recreate Anthea's coffee bar
If you don't have enough worktop space in your kitchen to create a dedicated coffee station then consider adding a freestanding unit, like this one from DUSK.
Nothing screams chic like a stainless steel coffee machine. This choice comes highly recommended from our Appliances Editor, Molly.
Will you be building your very own coffee hub this year?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
