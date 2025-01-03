Are curved kitchen islands the big trend for 2025? Here are 6 ways to include soft shapes in your space
Make your kitchen an alluring space to sit with soft and subtle shapes
Kitchen islands have long been a dream wish-list feature and while we don't see them going anywhere, they're changing shape in 2025. A kitchen is the heart of the home and choosing design features that make a cooking space feel welcoming, soft and easy on the eye will only add to this - this is where curved kitchen islands come in.
While kitchen cabinetry often has squared-off edges, we're seeing rounded cabinetry become more and more popular as homeowners look to create a more gentle scheme. We've also spotted it becoming an emerging kitchen island trend.
'Curved kitchen islands have become a popular choice for those looking to soften the lines of their kitchen and create a welcoming, ergonomic flow. The curved design is not only visually striking but also highly practical, particularly in open-plan spaces where smooth edges encourage movement and connectivity,' explains Josie Medved, design manager at Symphony.
Chic, high-end and subtle, curved islands are a kitchen trend to watch for 2025. But should you choose one for your space? Here are some ideas on how to replicate the look in your kitchen.
1. Go bold with colour
A curved island adds a lot of softness to a kitchen design, leaving you much more scope to go bold with your colour scheme.
This kitchen island idea is the perfect place to experiment with a playful colour. Placed in the centre of the room, you can be brave with a darker shade without overwhelming the room. Just make sure you tie the colour throughout the room, whether through accessories or a worktop.
2. Choose a curved peninsula
If you don't have the space for a large kitchen island then don't worry - small kitchens can partake in the curved kitchen island trend, too.
Instead of opting for an island with curves on both ends, choosing a peninsula design will free up some floor space while ensuring you still benefit from the extra seating and worktops. Adding a curved cupboard to the end of this will soften the overall look, without losing storage.
'Kitchens need to be as functional as they are beautiful, and so the importance of walkway space should be a key consideration. An elegant twist on the classic island, a curved one helps soften the room, creating wider walkways and allowing you to maximise the available floor space – without compromising on storage opportunities or worktop space,' adds Tom Howley, creative design director at the eponymous kitchen brand.
3. Opt for an interesting shape
Although a curved kitchen island adds a soft touch to a space, it can also be quite impactful. If you don't want to say goodbye to more contemporary lines, then why not combine the two with a square base and rounded top?
Having round-edged worktops is not only a smart choice if you have children but it also makes it easier to add seating around an island, similar to in a restaurant setting.
5. Add a spacious touch
A kitchen island can take up a significant amount of space and in smaller rooms, you may want to look for ways to bring a spacious feel back into the design. A great way of doing this is to raise your island with legs and an open base.
This nicely contrasts the rounded edges, adding to a modern kitchen idea and creating the illusion of more space without losing too much storage.
6. Pick panelling for added texture
Getting a curved kitchen island right is all about contrasting texture and shapes. On its own, a completely rounded island might look a tad traditional, but when combined with fluted cabinet doors and sophisticated stone surfaces, suddenly it's a contemporary and on-trend design.
'The curved kitchen island trend achieves the perfect balance of form and function. Porcelain surfaces are particularly suited to this design, as they allow for seamless curves without compromising durability or aesthetics,' explains Gavin Shaw, managing director at Laminam.
'With a wide range of finishes – from natural stone-inspired textures to ultra-modern gloss – it’s possible to design a curved island that complements any kitchen, all while benefiting from the superior scratch resistance and low maintenance of porcelain. This trend set to be big for 2025 is all about creating inviting, sculptural spaces that feel as good as they look.'
Will you be trying this trend?
