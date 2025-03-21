Farrow & Ball's 'Skimming Stone' is the ultimate neutral paint shade – 3 beautiful ways to use it in a kitchen
Choosing the perfect neutral paint has never been simpler
If you're in the market for a new paint colour for your kitchen, chances are Farrow & Ball is already on your radar. The heritage British brand has an abundance of colours, from muted to statement hues, that have the potential to make your kitchen look super high-end. One of their most popular neutral shades, Skimming Stone, is no different.
Choosing a kitchen colour scheme can be challenging. Do you go for a bold, playful look or choose a neutral tone that will last for years? It's a tough decision, and there's no right or wrong answer but starting with a paint company like Farrow & Ball that has so many options will give you the best start.
Some of the lesser-known Farrow & Ball colours have proved to be excellent choices for kitchens, but the most popular shades are bestsellers for good reason. 'Skimming Stone' is a beautiful stony off-white that looks perfect in a kitchen - here's how to use it.
Somewhere in between grey and off-white, 'Skimming Stone' is the perfect shade for those who can't quite decide which route to go down.
How to use Farrow & Ball 'Skimming Stone' in a kitchen
Farrow & Ball describe 'Skimming Stone' as a 'stony off white' that 'takes its name from a 19th century skim, or plaster colour, but often reminds us of childhood afternoons skimming stones.' In short - it's the perfect neutral that provides will brighten a kitchen and create a blank canvas ready for family life to leave it's mark.
You would think that neutral shades are the easiest to work with, but if you want to avoid a boring scheme then you'll want to implore these tricks from kitchen pros and the Farrow & Ball team.
1. Drench the space
Perhaps the simplest, but most effective way of using Skimming Stone is to drench your cabinetry and walls for a bright and spacious feel. It's a timeless shade of cream that will look especially chic as a Shaker kitchen idea.
'Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone earthy, neutral undertone makes it a wonderfully versatile choice for the kitchen,' explains Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'To create a cohesive, inviting feel, I would use it across the cabinet fronts, walls, and ceiling, enveloping the room in a soft, warm wash of colour. This all-over approach creates a sense of seamlessness and depth, making the kitchen feel elegant and serene. I’d pair Skimming Stone with warm, antique brass or bronze ironmongery to add richness and character.'
2. Pair with natural textures
If you want to create a calming kitchen scheme but also want to add depth and dimension into a design, layering natural materials on top of Skimming Stone is key.
'Farrow & Ball’s ‘Skimming Stone’ is a beautifully soft and versatile neutral that creates a warm, inviting atmosphere in a kitchen. It’s a perfect choice for kitchens as it is such an adaptable colour,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.
'It works beautifully with natural elements like marble worktops, wooden accents, and slim shaker-style cabinetry. The subtle warmth of Skimming Stone enhances the depth of veined stone surfaces, while also pairing effortlessly with both matte black and antique brass hardware, allowing homeowners to customise their space to suit their style.'
3. Pair with burgundy
While the kitchen shown above has paired a blush pink shade with the burgundy island, you can also see how well a darker crimson red looks with off-white.
'Skimming Stone is a neutral with a dose of lilac, lending itself well to purple schemes. Try pairing with our richer lilac, Brassica. Or, for added boldness, consider eggplant shades of purple for kitchen cabinetry such as Pelt or Paean Black. Alternatively, try pairing with a dramatic dark such as the Bordeaux-toned Preference Red,' explains Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.
Alternatives to 'Skimming Stone'
'Portland Stone - Light' is a pale grey-based neutral that comes in two more varieties, pale and regular, to offer the perfect neutral for your home.
COAT's range of paints shade are always effortlessly trendy. This warm neutral pairs perfectly with dark wood tones for a Scandi look.
Are you tempted to try 'Skimming Stone'?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Deep clean vs spring clean - which does your home need?
We weigh up the deep clean vs spring clean debate, and ask the experts to explain the difference and find which is better so you can understand which one your home will benefit from
By Rebecca Lawton
-
Do I need planning permission for a heat pump?
Not usually, but experts reveal when you might need consent from the planners
By Rebecca Foster
-
I've always been a fan of corten steel planters, but this year the garden trend is taking over Pinterest – here's the trick to styling them
These are the best plants and colour schemes to use
By Sophie King
-
I can't stop recommending this lightweight casserole dish to friends - and it looks just like Le Creuset
Cheaper and lighter, what's not to love?
By Holly Cockburn
-
Aldi's sell-out cast iron casserole dish has been given a stunning colour update for spring – its £19.99 price tag rivals that of Le Creuset and Staub
You'll have to act fast to grab one - the Aldi cast iron casserole dish is never on the shelves for long
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 outdated rules to ignore when designing a small kitchen – for a realistic yet organised space
Ditch these dated principles and create a space that works for you
By Holly Walsh
-
These 2 kitchen appliance colours are going out of style in 2025 — here are the stylish shades to go for instead
A co-ordinated colour palette goes a long way
By Holly Cockburn
-
M&S’ All In One Saucepan is £95 cheaper than the iconic Always Pan – but you’ll have to act quickly if you want one as it’s already selling out online
This might be the cheapest alternative for the iconic Always Pan that we've seen
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This small kitchen essential is the secret to increasing your worktop space — plus, it's under £35
Your sink will be twice as practical...
By Holly Cockburn
-
I struggled for years to find a good way to store my KitchenAid stand mixer attachments until I found this £8 buy
It's a very simple fix
By Molly Cleary
-
5 ways to organise a kitchen island for a clutter-free, functional cooking and seating space in 2025
Because there's nothing worse than a messy worktop
By Holly Cockburn