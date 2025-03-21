Farrow & Ball's 'Skimming Stone' is the ultimate neutral paint shade – 3 beautiful ways to use it in a kitchen

If you're in the market for a new paint colour for your kitchen, chances are Farrow & Ball is already on your radar. The heritage British brand has an abundance of colours, from muted to statement hues, that have the potential to make your kitchen look super high-end. One of their most popular neutral shades, Skimming Stone, is no different.

Choosing a kitchen colour scheme can be challenging. Do you go for a bold, playful look or choose a neutral tone that will last for years? It's a tough decision, and there's no right or wrong answer but starting with a paint company like Farrow & Ball that has so many options will give you the best start.

Some of the lesser-known Farrow & Ball colours have proved to be excellent choices for kitchens, but the most popular shades are bestsellers for good reason. 'Skimming Stone' is a beautiful stony off-white that looks perfect in a kitchen - here's how to use it.

Farrow & Ball 'Skimming Stone' £57.50 for 2.5L at Farrow & Ball Somewhere in between grey and off-white, 'Skimming Stone' is the perfect shade for those who can't quite decide which route to go down.

How to use Farrow & Ball 'Skimming Stone' in a kitchen

Farrow & Ball describe 'Skimming Stone' as a 'stony off white' that 'takes its name from a 19th century skim, or plaster colour, but often reminds us of childhood afternoons skimming stones.' In short - it's the perfect neutral that provides will brighten a kitchen and create a blank canvas ready for family life to leave it's mark.

You would think that neutral shades are the easiest to work with, but if you want to avoid a boring scheme then you'll want to implore these tricks from kitchen pros and the Farrow & Ball team.

1. Drench the space

This Davonport kitchen has Shaker cabinets which have been painted in 'Skimming Stone'. (Image credit: Davonport)

Perhaps the simplest, but most effective way of using Skimming Stone is to drench your cabinetry and walls for a bright and spacious feel. It's a timeless shade of cream that will look especially chic as a Shaker kitchen idea.

'Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone earthy, neutral undertone makes it a wonderfully versatile choice for the kitchen,' explains Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond.

'To create a cohesive, inviting feel, I would use it across the cabinet fronts, walls, and ceiling, enveloping the room in a soft, warm wash of colour. This all-over approach creates a sense of seamlessness and depth, making the kitchen feel elegant and serene. I’d pair Skimming Stone with warm, antique brass or bronze ironmongery to add richness and character.'

2. Pair with natural textures

Up close, you can see the grey undertones in 'Skimming Stone', brought out by the black accents in the handles and stone. (Image credit: Davonport)

If you want to create a calming kitchen scheme but also want to add depth and dimension into a design, layering natural materials on top of Skimming Stone is key.

'Farrow & Ball’s ‘Skimming Stone’ is a beautifully soft and versatile neutral that creates a warm, inviting atmosphere in a kitchen. It’s a perfect choice for kitchens as it is such an adaptable colour,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

'It works beautifully with natural elements like marble worktops, wooden accents, and slim shaker-style cabinetry. The subtle warmth of Skimming Stone enhances the depth of veined stone surfaces, while also pairing effortlessly with both matte black and antique brass hardware, allowing homeowners to customise their space to suit their style.'

3. Pair with burgundy

(Image credit: Harvey Jones/Laura Rupolo)

While the kitchen shown above has paired a blush pink shade with the burgundy island, you can also see how well a darker crimson red looks with off-white.

'Skimming Stone is a neutral with a dose of lilac, lending itself well to purple schemes. Try pairing with our richer lilac, Brassica. Or, for added boldness, consider eggplant shades of purple for kitchen cabinetry such as Pelt or Paean Black. Alternatively, try pairing with a dramatic dark such as the Bordeaux-toned Preference Red,' explains Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

Alternatives to 'Skimming Stone'

Are you tempted to try 'Skimming Stone'?