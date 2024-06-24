5 kitchen worktop trends that experts think you should be considering for your next project

Selecting the perfect worktop for your kitchen renovation can indeed be a daunting task. With a plethora of material options and kitchen worktop trends to sift through, it's essential to consider more than just aesthetics.

While appearance plays a significant role, your choice should also prioritise durability, and compatibility with other aspects of your kitchen design. After all, your kitchen worktop is not merely a visual centrepiece but a practical surface that needs to withstand the wear and tear of daily life.

5 of the top kitchen worktop trends

The kitchen – the heartbeat of the home and the epicentre of chaos, where our worktops bear the brunt of it all, enduring everything from frantic meal prep to endless stacks of dishes.

Just because they’re hardworking it doesn’t mean they can’t look fabulous too! It's not just about finding a slab of material to chop veg on; it's about setting the tone for the entire space and making sure it fits your budget too. When it comes to kitchen renovations or even just sprucing up your kitchen on a budget to reflect the latest kitchen trends, the worktop will be one of the biggest chunks of the overall cost.

From luxurious marble to durable quartz and everything in between, the options are endless and we’ll cover the latest in kitchen worktop trends that our experts think you should be considering for your next project.

1. Statement veined stone

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Marble worktops are a versatile neutral choice. Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet, suggests opting for a more dramatic and larger-scale veined stone for impact. ‘Marble creates a sense of opulence that can instantly elevate a standard kitchen into something special. Large-scale veined stone adds drama and depth to a kitchen. It is a stylish solution for those who want a primarily neutral kitchen aesthetic but with a bold twist.’

Marble worktops can be very costly and are also prone to stains as the natural stone tends to be porous – somewhat of a hazard for tea and red wine drinkers! Jo Bull, marketing manager for Königstone, suggests quartz as a more durable and cost-effective alternative. ‘Quartz surfaces give a similar look and feel to natural stone plus they are easy to maintain as they don’t need sealing, treating or any other form of maintenance.'

2. Dark and dramatic worktops

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

For modern kitchens, try combining dark worktops with equally dark cabinetry. This chic duo creates a luxurious feel. ‘The depth of dark colours is a big trend for the year. Black worktops add a sleek and contemporary look to kitchen spaces. They create a sense of sophistication and elegance, making the kitchen appear more upscale and stylish’, says Darren Watts, showroom development and design director at Wren Kitchens .

Timber accents are becoming increasingly popular in kitchen designs, and they pair beautifully with dark worktops. ‘We are seeing many dark worktops such as our KönigCeramic Montpellier installed in modern kitchens which feature dark cabinetry paired with wood accents’, adds Jo. This combination adds warmth and texture to the space while creating a stylish and contemporary look. So, if you're considering dark worktops, don't hesitate to introduce some timber elements for a kitchen design that's both inviting and effortlessly stylish.

3. Natural earthy tones

(Image credit: Magnet)

The shift towards earthy colours in paint and soft furnishings is also influencing our choices in worktops. ‘Earthy tones continue to populate our homes. Over the last few years, our appreciation of the outside world has grown considerably. We want to surround ourselves with natural products that connect us to the world outside our window’, comments Jonathan Stanley, VP of marketing at Caesarstone who are adding further earthy colours to their collection this spring to cater for this growing trend.

Magnet’s Jen Nash is also a fan of this trend having embraced it in her own recently renovated kitchen. ‘My personal favourite worktop is the one I have in my own kitchen, the Dekton worktop in Awake. It has a rich terracotta veining through it with an oatmeal background, making it dramatic yet neutral and I’m truly obsessed!’.

This trend reflects a desire to bring the tranquillity and beauty of nature into our living spaces, creating environments that feel both grounded and harmonious.

4. Bespoke details

(Image credit: Harvey Jones / Swoon)

Bold splashbacks, intricate details and seamless sinks add a real touch of luxury, but these elements need to be considered before a worktop material is chosen. ‘Pulling the worktop material all the way up to a full height splashback is our most popular choice for clients but this means we need to be considerate with the material we select’, says Melissa Klink, creative director at Harvey Jones.

By opting for materials that require bespoke fabrication, such as granite, quartz and ceramic, you open up the possibilities for these bespoke details. ‘When you work with specialist fabricators then you can design really unique features with your worktop and splashbacks. It takes the right tools and skillset to be able to create these delicate moments of interest but when done well, they can capture the entire style of the home’, adds Melissa.

5. Ceramic surfaces

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, urges us to not overlook the benefits of ceramic worktops if you’re looking for something that is heat and scratch proof.

‘Perhaps the least known material but worth considering. Ceramic is very hard-wearing and durable making it ideal for family kitchens. It offers a high-end look in both gloss or matte finishes and looks fabulous in contemporary style kitchens. It can be pricey, but the payoff is that its low maintenance compared to other materials.’ A compelling option for those seeking both durability and sophistication.

FAQs

Which kitchen worktop is best?

Worktops aren’t a one size fits all kitchen decision explains Darren Watts, showroom design director at Wren Kitchens.

‘Each worktop has its own special qualities. All worktops are hygienic, but if you are looking for affordable options, then laminate and timber worktops are best. Quartz and Corian worktops are scratch and stain-resistant, which is brilliant for high-traffic worktops. Quartz and granite are heat resistant and highly polished should aesthetics be your top priority. For those who want an overall low-maintenance worktop, quartz, timber and quality laminate worktops will be your best options. It really depends on your lifestyle, priorities, and budget, but it’s important to go and see worktop materials in real life before purchasing to get a feel for your preferred option,' he explains.

‘As kitchen worktops are a huge feature, it may be a herculean task to replace it altogether and may drain our pockets. However, you don't have to wait years on end to refresh your workspace’, reassures Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

‘There are lots of ways you can upgrade your worktop yourself, for example, you could paint the surface and even paint large, detailed veins by hand. You could also add resin to the worktop which mimics a marble look. Adding small tiles on the kitchen countertop can also add a unique touch to your worktop. Additionally, using coloured grout which can help you add a retro look with minimal effort.'

Our kitchen design experts all agree that trends are not only driven by aesthetics, durability and budget play a crucial role too. These suggestions will not only leave you with a beautiful kitchen, but one what will look great for years to come too!