The breakout kitchen colour trend we think will be the next big thing in 2023

Purple is having a moment, and it seems lilac and lavender could be the next big kitchen trend popping up in our homes in 2023.

When home improvement store Tap Warehouse analysed Pinterest trends data it found a 50 per cent rise in interest in lilac kitchens. Last year trend forecasting company WGSN (opens in new tab) predicted that a similar shade digital lavender would be the colour of 2023 and along with the experts, we think pale purple could be the perfect colour to use in your kitchen as part of your kitchen colour schemes.

‘Lilac has traditionally been a great colour for spring and early summer but used correctly it will also stand the test of time because of the true benefit emotionally,’ says Avalana Simpson, Creative Director, Avalana Design. (opens in new tab)

‘Lilac evokes an uplifting effect on your mood. The brighter and punchier the shade, the more optimistic you feel. It also creates feelings of friendliness, so an entertaining space such as an open-plan kitchen and dining space is an ideal space for this colour.’

Lilac and lavender kitchen trend

If you don’t know where to start with the lilac kitchen trend, start with accents of the colours in your furnishings, for example, a vase, a chair, a fridge freezer. You can always work your way up to floor-to-ceiling walls of the colour if you really want to make an impact.

(Image credit: CTD Tiles)

Tash Bradley, director of interior design and colour consultant at Lick (opens in new tab) says lavender works great with modern kitchen ideas and can be elevated by pairing them with brass accessories, dark blues and natural greens.

‘If looking to upgrade your kitchen cabinets to be painted in a lavender tone, this would look lovely against a soft and neutral wall. Also, paired with a white stone countertop and warm fixtures would look incredible.'

'Other than kitchen cabinets, it’d be a great colour for a dining space or nook. For example, if you had banquette seating you could use lavender on the woodwork and pair it with a striped fabric.’

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Lilac is a colour that works best with natural materials, especially wood and marble. Avalana from Avalana Design says, ‘Opt for brass or gold fixtures and fittings, lots of botanical greenery and neutral textile pairings such as Persian rugs and window treatments.’

Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV (opens in new tab) agrees that lilac is a versatile shade that also works amazingly with greys, oranges and yellows.

So will you be taking the plunge and trying out the lilac and lavender kitchen trend?