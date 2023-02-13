M&S is selling a Percy Pig pancake pan – and it's getting rave reviews

M&S is selling a Percy Pig pancake pan that we guarantee will be the star of the show this Pancake Day. It's getting 5-star reviews across the board and fans are loving it.

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, falls on Tuesday 21st of February this year. With the pancake making fun just around the corner, many are dusting off their trusty best non-stick frying pans or on the hunt for a new one ahead of the celebrations, and it looks like M&S has just the thing.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Percy Pig pancake pan

M&S is selling a Percy Pig pancake pan that mind you, we are loving just as much as the reviews – and it looks like Pancake Day is about to get just that tad more enjoyable this year with it.

The Percy Pig Pancake Pan (opens in new tab) is an aluminium pan with a generous 24cm diameter, with M&S claiming that the larger size is perfect for making an indulgent crepe stack at a family brunch. Priced at £15, we think it'll welcome all kinds of family fun in the kitchen this Pancake Day.

(Image credit: M&S)

The Percy Pig pancake pan is getting 5-star rave reviews, with reviewers commending the pan for adding a new element of fun to their pancake making and claiming that the pan is 'perfect for flipping.' Even when it's not in use, the pink colour looks like it could be a sweet touch to your kitchen worktop.

When it comes to these cute character pans, it may take a little bit of trial and error to get your pancakes to perfection. Luckily, a squeezy bottle for dispensing your batter is included in the package for your ease.

M&S recommend using batter from the squeezy bottle, drawing around the outline of Percy Pig, and then filling in the blanks to get the best Percy Pig face pancake or letting the outline cook for a few moments before pouring batter over the full pan.

(Image credit: M&S)

Although we love the Percy Pig pancake pan, it's important to note that it's unfortunately not suitable for use on induction hobs. If you were looking for one to use an induction hob this Pancake Day, the Zyliss Cook Ultimate Induction Frying Pan (opens in new tab) is Ideal Home approved and available to nab on Amazon now for a slightly higher price of £21.

(Image credit: M&S)

The Percy Pig pancake pan is available to buy in-store and online at M&S. Perhaps it's worth considering picking one up ahead of Pancake Day to get your practice in.