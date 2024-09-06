Kitchen larder or pantry - which is best? And what actually is the difference?

You might, like we do, use the terms larder and pantry interchangeably. In UK houses where small kitchens are often the norm, having room for a traditional walk-in pantry can be out of the question, so the two terms have become somewhat confused. But if you're in the process of planning your kitchen renovation, you'll want to know whether a kitchen larder or pantry is best for your space - and what the difference actually is.

Larders and pantries are both lust-worthy kitchen storage ideas that have the potential to transform how organized your space is and how easy it is to navigate when it comes to cooking. When you're planning a new kitchen design, don't underestimate how vital good storage that works for your household is — it should make your life simpler, and of course, it helps when it looks super stylish, too.

We've spoken to kitchen experts to determine the difference between a larder and a pantry and which will be best for your kitchen—all so you can make the smartest design decision for your home.

What is a larder?

A larder is typically built into a kitchen design, making it a great space-saving option for small kitchens or those who simply don't want to give up more space for a pantry. They're a floor-to-ceiling storage solution that often operates on a sliding pull-out mechanism so that you can easily see everything you have stored inside.

It's essentially a full-length cupboard that increases the amount of storage you have in your kitchen for dried goods. While you can have a double larder, often they're a singular cupboard at the end of a run of cabinetry.

'The benefit of a built-in larder is definitely the sleek, stylish appeal. Ideal for filling an awkward space, these tall units are perfect for smaller kitchens as they use all of the available wall space while enhancing storage,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive and Barr.

What is a pantry?

Pantries are a more traditional choice, dating way back to Medieval times - so you can be sure they're a practical addition. If a classic kitchen is what you're aiming for then a pantry is a great way of continuing that aesthetic, particularly if you're opting for Shaker kitchen ideas too.

A pantry is typically a separate room or a large cupboard used to store food and other kitchen essentials - even the odd appliance that doesn't have a home elsewhere. It's a larger space that can act as the primary area to store the majority of non-perishables which is especially useful for family kitchens that need easy solutions for staying organised.

Al adds that 'A pantry can remove the need for upper cabinetry, allowing the light to flow through the space, opening up the possibility of open shelving instead.'

What are the differences?

Space is likely to be the biggest factor when it comes to deciding between a kitchen larder vs pantry. Larders are easier to squeeze into a smaller kitchen, but you shouldn't automatically discount a pantry. There are ways to work one in if this is what you have your heart set on.

As we explained, pantries are typically a small room just off the kitchen or take up a large area of the kitchen itself which works well if you have a larger, open-plan kitchen. If a sleek kitchen with minimal fuss is more what you're aiming for then a space-saving larder might better suit your needs.

Another core difference between the two is how they keep food cool. As pantries are larger the temperature is less regulated whereas larders tend to be a much cooler space, making them great for storing food.

Larder storage, including drawers and shelves, makes it easy to store baking goods, dried ingredients, canned goods and even baked goods. Pantries, on the other hand, will work better for storing non-perishables, drinks, crockery and other kitchen essentials that don't have a natural home elsewhere.

It's also worth noting that a larder can be added at a later date via a freestanding unit or DIY built-in option. So if an entirely new kitchen isn't on the cards but you still need to upgrade your storage solutions then this might be the right call.

If you're working with a kitchen designer to plan your new space then including a pantry might be the natural call. There are so many ways to squeeze one into your design regardless of the size of the room - it doesn't have to be a separate room.

Pantry storage also offers so much flexibility in terms of organsiation. Whether it's a spice rack attached to the inside of the door or labelled glass jars with decanted ingredients, you can really make it your own.

Kitchen larder or pantry: which is best?

So now you know the key differences between a larder and pantry, which is best?

There's no straight forward answer to this, as it really does depend on the space you have available, as well as what your storage needs are. We love the traditional appearance of a pantry - it's a lust-worthy kitchen feature that offers so much space for extra kitchenware, so if you can include one, we say go for it.

If space isn't an issue then you might benefit from having both a larder and pantry in your kitchen. A larder is great for everyday ingredients that you need quick access to, especially if positioned next to a hob.

For small kitchens where storage is at a premium, a larder will come out on top. Narrow and smooth to open, this full-length storage will make your cooking space so much more functional.

Whether you already had your heart set on a larder or pantry or you needed help deciding, hopefully this guide has made your decision making process crystal clear.