KitchenAid has given its iconic mixer a fresh new look - we're obsessed with its natural details

KitchenAid is known for bold statements when it comes to colour. From its vivid, Barbiecore Hibiscus shade of 2023, to its iridescent Blue Salt of this year - we’ve learnt that if there’s one thing the best stand mixer should do, it’s to catch the eye of all who enter your kitchen.

Only KitchenAid’s most recent release – the Evergreen Design Series Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer (available to buy for £899 from KitchenAid) – seems to be a little more au naturel.

And with it's fresh new look, I can't help but love how the use of natural elements has transformed this classic mixer.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

A brand new KitchenAid colourway

Combining forest green and walnut the result is a choice that I feel is understated but effective. And with the green colour trend showing no signs of slowing down, KitchenAid’s choice of a darker tone gives the trend a new lease of life as the season changes.

KitchenAid’s forest green is inspired by nature. Its grassy hues are designed to encourage you to get cooking, using natural ingredients. While I don't buy that a green stand mixer really is the silver bullet to make you fall in love with cooking, I can say it will definitely start you off in the right direction as this stand mixer looks too pretty not to use!

However, the first-of-its-kind, wooden walnut bowl is the standout feature. In fact, no bowl is the same. The natural grain patterns on the wood vary with every mixer, leaving you with something totally bespoke.

Pairing beautifully with the green, the bowl has a homely vibe to it that just can’t be replicated by a metal mixing bowl. Tied together with a brass plated hub cover, glossy knobs and a subtle leaf design, the end result is simply stunning - perfect for anyone like me who prefers the natural look.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mixer Design Series 4.7l Evergreen - Artisan £899 at Kitchenaid

Is it worth it?

Bear in mind the mixer’s natural elements mean it requires a little more TLC. The bowl is hand wash only and it is recommended you dry it immediately to preserve its beauty. And for the best care, use walnut oil regularly to season it, maintaining its gorgeous finish.

There’s no getting away from the fact that this mixer is expensive, with a hefty price tag. But in our KitchenAid Artisan Mixer review our expert rated it 4 out of 5 stars. It received high marks for its durability and showed itself as a product that is both reliable and luxurious.

While other mixers, such as the Kenwood kMix stand mixers -loved by our team of reviewers - are more affordable, there's no denying that this gorgeous new KitchenAid is the more stylish option. I think it's likely to be the talk of your kitchen.