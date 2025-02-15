Le Creuset's newest collection isn't made for the kitchen but still features the brand's iconic sell-out colourways

Le Creuset, the cast-iron cookware brand with the most recognisable pots and pans in the world, is leaving the kitchen for the first time with its new range called On The Go.

It's not straying too far from what it does best with this range, with an array of food containers, water bottles and food flasks to take the fruits of your cooking endeavours wherever you like.

And the best bit? The collection is available in the existing Le Creuset colours from the best saucepan sets and best cast iron cookware that we already know and love like Shell Pink, Nectar and the OG orange shade we all fell in love with. Here's my first look as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor as Le Creuset attempts to make lunchtimes a little more colourful.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The collection all in all encompasses two food containers, a hot drink flask and hydration bottle in two sizes, 1 litre and 500ml.

You can pick up that bottle in those Le Creuset colours that have been everywhere in the last few years: Shell Pink, Nectar, Volcanic, Cerise, Bamboo, Deep Teal and Satin Black.

(Image credit: Future/Le Creuset)

The pieces I'm most excited about are the food containers which are stainless steel with pops of Le Creuset colour. They are double-wall insulated too, as well as fit with a 900ml capacity.

The collection also features a travel mug, for £30, which has been long awaited by fans who want to take the impressive insulating ability of Le Creuset cast iron pots on the go with them.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now it's 2025, we're officially into Le Creuset's 100th birthday year and there's sure to be plenty in the works from the brand to celebrate the centenary. Will you be looking out for the collector's items?