Le Creuset's newest collection isn't made for the kitchen but still features the brand's iconic sell-out colourways
Is this the most stylish way to take your lunch to work?
Le Creuset, the cast-iron cookware brand with the most recognisable pots and pans in the world, is leaving the kitchen for the first time with its new range called On The Go.
It's not straying too far from what it does best with this range, with an array of food containers, water bottles and food flasks to take the fruits of your cooking endeavours wherever you like.
And the best bit? The collection is available in the existing Le Creuset colours from the best saucepan sets and best cast iron cookware that we already know and love like Shell Pink, Nectar and the OG orange shade we all fell in love with. Here's my first look as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor as Le Creuset attempts to make lunchtimes a little more colourful.
The collection all in all encompasses two food containers, a hot drink flask and hydration bottle in two sizes, 1 litre and 500ml.
You can pick up that bottle in those Le Creuset colours that have been everywhere in the last few years: Shell Pink, Nectar, Volcanic, Cerise, Bamboo, Deep Teal and Satin Black.
The pieces I'm most excited about are the food containers which are stainless steel with pops of Le Creuset colour. They are double-wall insulated too, as well as fit with a 900ml capacity.
If you love Shell Pink as much as we do at Ideal Home then good news, as you can now show it off out and about, too.
Volcanic is the OG Le Creuset shade and the brand's best-selling cast-iron colour ever. Now, it's available for your water bottle too.
Not to be left out, Deep Teal, another fan favourite colour is also available On The Go.
The collection also features a travel mug, for £30, which has been long awaited by fans who want to take the impressive insulating ability of Le Creuset cast iron pots on the go with them.
Now it's 2025, we're officially into Le Creuset's 100th birthday year and there's sure to be plenty in the works from the brand to celebrate the centenary. Will you be looking out for the collector's items?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
