Iconic French cookware brand Le Creuset has added a striking new colourway to its extensive cookware collection. A limited edition Le Creuset Teal is the latest shade to join the colourful range.

Brooding new Deep Teal combines the calming properties of blue, with a hint of green. The revitalising new AW19 hue is just the thing to enrich kitchen decors for the new season.

The latest Deep Teal colourway is available in the trusted cookware range Signature Cast Iron, along with Stoneware and Accessories.

New Le Creuset Deep Teal

The famous cast iron cookware has become the icon of the modern country kitchen. This new invigorating new blue tone is perfcet to compliment the trend for dark kitchen colours, something we’ve been seeing in the past few years.

The rich peacock blue is available across a range of classic Le Creuset products. Including Signature Cast Iron casserole dishes and Grilliet; plates, bowls and mugs from the Stoneware range. Additionally there are Salt and Pepper mills, along with silicone accessories in the limited edition new colour.

The popular casserole, in five size variations, is even most striking in new Deep Teal. The hearty pot has a real presence in any kitchen, even more so in this captivating shade of blue.

Buy now: Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, £185, Le Creuset

New Deep Teal launched exclusively this week over at Le Creuset online, and in retail stores nationwide. New for Autumn/Winter 2019, this is set to be the new staple colour for the season ahead.

Is this new teal the hue for you?