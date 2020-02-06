We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Le Creuset launch a new Shell Pink shade to give us our shopping fix for this season. And what better way to introduce the new pink shade than on new heart-shaped dishes.

New for 2020 in the pink, the Le Creuset heart stoneware range includes ramekins, baking dishes and serving plates – with prices starting from just £12.

Shaped like hearts the new casserole dish in Shell Pink is sure to add a lovely touch to home cooked cuisine.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, if you’re into it, there’s no better way to someone’s heart than through a love of food.

Of course the Le Creuset heart dishes are not just for Valentine’s day, we’d love serving and cooking meals in the stoneware all year round.

The £12 price point is for the shaped ramekins, but these are in red. The starting price for the heart-shaped pieces in Shell Pink is £13.50 for a small plate.

It’s not all about heart-shaped dishes. The new shade is a vision of soft pink available across a range of classic tabletop accessories – including teapots, egg cups and classic cast iron dishes.

And can we just say how delicious the new shade of Shell Pink looks when paired with on-trend greens. This #Shelfie is enough to make us want to redecorate our kitchens, let alone buy the new colourway.

Last year saw the iconic French cookware brand launch the new striking Ultra Violet and the delicious pastel Glacé colours to join the already colourful range.

They even delighted fans with limited edition Star Wars dishes, set to be collectables.

Will you be adding Le Creuset heart cookware to your collection?