Lidl is bringing this year's 'it' print into the kitchen with a bold leopard-print kettle – are you brave enough for it?

Leopard print is the print of the year, there’s no doubt about it, whether you like it or not. And one of our favourite budget-friendly retailers Lidl is celebrating the bold pattern with a new leopard-print kitchen range launching exclusively in its physical stores today - including a leopard-print kettle.

And it’s certainly the best kettle that'll double up as an instant conversation starter when you have guests over, as the entire exterior is covered in the iconic feline’s coat pattern. How many other kettles boast that benefit?

As Pinterest reports a 100% rise in ‘leopard print’ searches, the Silvercrest Stainless Steel Kettle from Lidl is the perfect on-trend addition to your kitchen, whether you’re a maximalist or revel in the nostalgic, glamorous association of days past attached to this animal print.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl releases a new leopard-print kettle

The rising popularity of leopard print coincides with the viral trend dubbed the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ as seen inside Paloma Faith’s home. It's all over social media. But there’s also a wider shift towards maximalist interiors at play here.

‘Leopard print has undeniably seen a resurgence in popularity within home interiors,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The. I all over social media. But there’s also a wider shift towards maximalist interiors at play here. patterns and vibrant colours to create visually rich and dynamic spaces. Leopard print seamlessly aligns with this aesthetic, offering a striking and adventurous pattern that adds both drama and personality to interiors.’

And Lidl channels that perfectly with its stainless steel leopard-print kettle design fitted with a removable limescale filter and water window. And it’s only £24.99! But the affordable price point doesn’t shock us anymore since Lidl is the king of budget-friendly home appliances - whether that’s its air fryer for under £100 or its popular dupe for the sold-out Silentnight dehumidifier.

And it’s not just hardcore maximalists that will love the renaissance of leopard print and this kettle style.

(Image credit: Etsy/Lizzie Chancellor)

‘There's a nostalgic allure to leopard print that resonates with many,’ Sam explains. ‘It conjures memories of glamorous fashion icons and iconic design moments from the past, infusing spaces with a sense of timeless elegance. This nostalgia, coupled with its versatility, allows leopard print to transcend trends and effortlessly blend into various decor styles, from eclectic to modern, thereby adding an unexpected and captivating twist to interiors.’

How to incorporate leopard into your kitchen

There are several ways you can incorporate the motif into your home and your kitchen. ‘In the kitchen, where functionality meets style, leopard print can be introduced through small accessories like dish towels, placemats, or even small appliances,’ Sam suggests.

The possibilities are endless, yet all incredibly fun.