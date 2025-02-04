Beyonce’s interior designer has teamed up with Our Place to transform the iconic Always Pan with this year’s hottest colour

Cult kitchen brand Our Place has teamed up with Beyonce’s interior designer to recreate their iconic Always Pan and Perfect Pot in a gorgeous new espresso colourway.

Bridget Romanek, a celebrity interior designer to Beyoncé, Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow, is renowned for her signature ‘livable luxe’ aesthetic and has leant her aesthetic to one of the best saucepans, the cult Always Pan from Our Place.

This exclusive collaboration had the entire Ideal Home desk swooning. Not only is the bold and rich brown colour keeping with the biggest colour trends for this year Bridget Romanek and Our Place have gone a step further swapping out its usual coloured handles and wooden spoon for gold details and ebonised wood.

The Brigette Romanek x Our Place Collection £200 at Our Place We're obsessed with this rich, coffee shade, that will instantly elevate your cookware. Practical and stylish, Our Place is the brand on the Ideal Home teams wish list.

‘I’ve been a fan of Shiza and Our Place for years — their cookware is all I use at home,' says Brigette Romanek of the new collection.

'As a designer, I’m passionate about beautiful, functional design and sustainable materials, and Our Place embodies those values in every piece they create. When the opportunity came to design my collection, I was thrilled to bring my vision to life with a rich Espresso colour, a gold knob, and an ebonized beechwood spatula. It’s a timeless, elevated palette that transforms any kitchen into a space of beauty and intention.’

(Image credit: Our Place)

After Mocha Mousse was announced as Pantone’s trend-setting colour for 2025, we’ve been inundated with earthy hues across the interior world. If you've been looking for an easy way to add the trending colour to your home, then an Espresso colour Always Pan is the perfect place to start. It is beautiful, functional and will fit into any size home.

At £200, the collection consists of the Perfect Pot (£135), the Always Pan (£140) and an ebonised beechwood spatula. It may sound simple, but Our Place says this is all you need to fulfil all your baking and cooking needs. The Always Pan is one of our best non-stick pans , we tested and this is largely down to its functionality. It is designed to replace your saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier and saucepan.

Likewise, the Perfect Pot is also rated highly by the Ideal Home team as a lighter alternative to the best cast iron cookware . It has a huge five-litre capacity, is easy to clean, plus oven safe.

The Bridget Romanek x Our Place collection is out now and expected to sell out quickly with only limited stock available. So, if you like what you see, we recommend checking out now to avoid disappointment.