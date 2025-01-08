Meghan Markle's Netflix kitchen includes over $20,000 worth of kitchenware - we've found worthy alternatives for less than £300
You don't have to spend a fortune, to live like a royal
This week Netflix released a trailer for Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan - and of course there was only one thing I paid attention to - her kitchenware, of course.
The Duchess of Sussex’s new show will see Meghan share tips on cooking, hosting, gardening, crafting and even flower arranging. We all love a nose around celebrity homes and glimpsing at the trailer, what stuck out to me was the choice of her kitchenware - and its eyewatering prices.
I wasn’t the only one interested as the indy100 reported over $20,000 worth of cookware was used in the trailer. It is important to note, this isn’t Meghan’s real kitchen - the $6.2 million home actually belongs to the Cipolla family.
I don’t know about you but I don’t have a spare 20 grand lying around to spend on kitchenware - but what I did have was the time to hunt down Ideal Home’s best-rated affordable alternatives to get the same luxury look on a budget.
1. Copper pans
A large chunk of the reported $20,000 comes from Meghan’s oven - a Thermador Range cooker which retails at $19,000. Now, I know the majority of us won’t be ripping out our stoves on account of a Netflix show so I won’t be counting this. But what did catch my eye was Meghan’s pans.
Meghan Markle opted for copper pans which are loved by chefs for their even temperature distribution and precise temperature control. A full set of copper pans can set you back a couple hundred pounds.
If you don’t have that sort of budget, Ideal Home’s best saucepan sets include plenty of affordable options. The ProCook Soho Cookware Set (currently £79.20) is our best-rated affordable pan set. It may not be made from copper but ProCook is renowned for its quality - you are guaranteed reliable cookware at an appropriate price.
It may not be copper, but these ceramic pans deliver quality on a budget.
This five-piece pan set has a non-stick coating and heats up quickly and evenly.
2. Vitamix blender
Watching the trailer, we caught a snippet of Meghan’s blender - and it is also Ideal Home’s best blender in 2025. The Vitamix Ascent A2500i (£599 at Amazon) is beloved by celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow but our main gripe was its expensive price point.
There’s no denying this blender is one of the best luxury blenders on the market. But we have found some affordable options that also deliver on quality. The Nutribullet 600 Series Blender (£55 at Argos) is easy to use and efficient, producing excellent smoothies and salsas. It’s not as powerful as the Vitamix Ascent A200i, but Nutibullet is a household name in the blender world - and certainly worthy of your kitchen.
Nutribullets are kitchen staples in the UK. This one is easy to use, producing delcious smoothies and salsas.
When Ideal Home tested this blender we were impressed by its hot and cold blending abilties, self-clean feature and abilty to tackle chunky veg.
3. Le Creuset pots
Oh, Le Creuset, it’s a brand on all our wishlists and I positively fawned over the Duchess of Sussex’s Cast Iron Shallow Casserole in a gorgeous creamy shade. Only Le Creuset is undeniably expensive, and this pan will set you back £265.
Luckily, there is a whole host of affordable Le Creuset alternatives, which can stand their ground in the kitchen.
Habitat’s Cream 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish is currently on sale for £29.99. While Le Creuset can rarely be topped on quality, the Habitat version is sturdy and comes in a gorgeous collection of colours. Habitat’s dish has an enamel coating preventing rust, staining and corrosion as well as making cleaning even easier.
Both ProCook and Tefal also have cast iron casserole dishes for less than £100 that look just as good as a Le Creuset dish and work just as well.
This dish has the sleek look of a Le Creuset pan at a fraction of this price. Currently £29.99 down from £45 it's a complete steal.
Perfect for simmering, searing and slow cooking, like Le Creuset, this casserole dish is designed to last a lifetime - it even comes with a 25 year guarantee.
4. Kai Shun knife
Meghan uses a Kai Shun kitchen knife of which a set can set you back £244. Now, investing in one of the best knife sets is important as your kitchen knives will be used day in and day out.
Now, there are some more affordable options that don’t shy on quality including the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block with Integrated Sharpener (£129), which has a knife fit for every kitchen task and excellent quality blades.
With a built-in sharping block, too, you can keep your blades in tip-top shape for optimum chopping, slicing and dicing. It’s easy to use and it’s recommended to do this every fortnight.
Ninja have solidified themselves as a household name when it comes to functional, quality products - this knife set is no exception.
These knife are super sharp and also dishwasher safe, making cleaning even easier. Made from quality Japanese steel, they're also covered for five years by a manufacturer's guarantee
What sets these knives apart are their safety features. Each knife has a safety squared tip, which will mean that your knife doesn't have a point at the end. Don't worry - they still cut excellently.
Meghan's show With Love, Meghan will officially air on 15 January this year. If you want to cook along in style, any of these alternatives should give you an affordable kitchenware set up to rival Meghan's.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
