Ninja issues air fryer warning as shoppers fall victim to online scams

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ninja has issued a warning against fraudulent websites selling its air fryers at heavily discounted prices. These handy appliances are having a moment right now – it seems everyone wants to get their hands on one of the best air fryers as a way to save energy at home amid the cost of living crisis.

Just like the fake Royal Mail text scams that took off while we were making lots of online orders in lockdown, the soaring demand for air fryers has given rise to scams luring people in with prices that are too good to be true.

(Image credit: Instant Brands)

Ninja air fryer warning

'Following an unprecedented surge in demand for Ninja products, particularly our Air Fryers, we have become aware of a rise in fraudulent websites appearing to offer our products at greatly reduced prices,' says a Ninja spokesperson.

'We would recommend any new or existing customers only purchase goods through the official Ninja website (ninjakitchen.co.uk (opens in new tab)) or via a reputable retail partner to ensure you receive our 5-star rated products as ordered.'

We reached out to one of Ninja's competitors, Tower (opens in new tab), who said, 'Our community have also noticed that there have been fraudulent websites selling Air Fryers at a heavily reduced rate.'

(Image credit: Breville)

Be wary of extremely generous deals and major price cuts, and stick to reputable sites to avoid being caught out. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on October 11th and 12th could be a good opportunity to snag a bargain, and you know you're in safe hands.

On the hunt for an affordable air fryer? We recommend the Instant Mini 4 in 1, £60 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

'Because this air fryer is so small, it's also one of the cheapest to run,' says Millie Fender, Ideal Home's Head of Reviews. 'It's the one I use every day in my two-person flat and it comes in four colours so it will fit well into any kitchen.'

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances.

(Image credit: TBC)

If you do pick one up, make sure you know how to clean an air fryer to keep yours functioning properly, delivering the best and tastiest results.